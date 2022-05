TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two out of the three proposals were approved for the $1.3 million Riley Spur project. Tuesday evening the Vigo County Council approved a resolution to express interest in purchasing the property. Also an ordinance was approved, which will allow the purchase of the property. Funds have still not been approved by the council. Additionally the appropriation to purchase the lease has been tabled until the next meeting.

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO