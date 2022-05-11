ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Goldberg Announces Interim Chairman for the Cannabis Control Commission

By Times Staff
 2 days ago

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced that Sarah G. Kim was sworn in as Interim Chairman for the Cannabis Control Commission (Commission). Ms. Kim replaces Steven J. Hoffman who submitted his resignation as Chair in April after serving for several years to establish a successful new industry in Massachusetts. Ms. Kim is...

Eastie’s Weekly COVID Positive Test-Rate Over 10 Percent

With COVID cases steadily increasing in East Boston and the rest of the city due to a new, more contagious variant, the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) last week recommended residents take precautions to stop the spread and get vaccinated and/or boosted. According to the most recent statistics, 1 out...
BOSTON, MA
News Briefs

Mystic Valley Elder Services will present a free workshop series— Dr. Paul Lam’s Tai Chi For Health —on Fridays, June 3 — July 22, 10:30 to 11:30 AM. at the Stoneham Senior Center, 136 Elm Street, Stoneham. Find pain relief, reduced stiffness, and a better quality...
MALDEN, MA
Coletta Reflects on Win Plans To Hit the Ground Running

After a hard fought campaign, lifelong East Boston resident Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta came out on top during last week’s Special Election Preliminary for the District 1 City Council seat. With only two official candidates on the ballot Coletta’s win last week means there’s no General Election and...
BOSTON, MA
Massport, Elected Officials, Tourism Partners Celebrate the Return of Cruising in Boston

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), local elected officials and leaders of the state and region tourism bureaus celebrated the start of the 2022 Cruise Season in Boston, the first full season in two years. The return of cruising to Flynn Cruiseport Boston supports the tourism recovery for the City of Boston and the Commonwealth, generating $135.5 million in annual economic impact and supports 2,200 jobs. The facility was renamed Flynn Cruiseport Boston in 2017 in honor of former Mayor of Boston and United States Ambassador to the Vatican Ray Flynn.
BOSTON, MA
NOAH Begins Installing HEPA Filters

In celebration of Air Quality Week and National Asthma Day, East Boston’s Neighborhood of Affordable Housing (NOAH) began installing HEPA purifier filters in several businesses in East Boston last week to combat air pollutants that lead to a wide array of respiratory diseases. NOAH recently joined the movement to...
BOSTON, MA
Amtrak Unveils Summer Schedule Ahead of Peak Travel Season

Bolstered by a demand for both business and leisure travel, Amtrak unveiled its summer schedule featuring the most Acela frequencies since the onset of the pandemic and Northeast Regional departures nearing 80% of pre-pandemic service levels. The new summer schedule also includes the restoration of four long distance trains to daily service. Expanded frequencies and service restoration was made possible by our talented, existing workforce and optimism for future hiring—an initiative that has led to more than 1,500 new employees this year. Committed to fostering an environment where diverse ideas, backgrounds and perspectives thrive, Amtrak aims to provide career growth and satisfaction through a wide range of professional and personal opportunities. Offering well-paying, rewarding work alongside hiring bonuses and relocation packages to fill our most critical positions, Amtrak is focused on attracting, hiring and training new employees.
BOSTON, MA
Traffic Impact: Summer Tunnel Weekend Closures To Start Next Month

Work to completely overhaul the decaying Sumner Tunnel will begin next month with weekend closures scheduled to begin on June 10 and last for 36 weeks. The work in the tunnel will culminate with a full closure of the Sumner for four months between May 2023 and September 2023. At...
BOSTON, MA
Obituaries

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Monday, May 9 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Cammella H. (Rossi) Mangino, 76, who died on Monday, May 2 surrounded by her loving family at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following a brief illness. All other services were held privately.
BOSTON, MA
Piers Park Sailing Center Kicks Off 2022 Sailing Season

On Saturday, the East Boston community helped Piers Park Sailing Center (PPSC) officially kick off its 2022 spring and summer sailing season. Piers Park Sailing Center staff hoisted the sails of its fleet during the ceremonial sail raising over the weekend. PPSC Executive Director Alex DeFronzo said PPSC already has...
BOSTON, MA

