Goldberg Announces Interim Chairman for the Cannabis Control Commission

Bolstered by a demand for both business and leisure travel, Amtrak unveiled its summer schedule featuring the most Acela frequencies since the onset of the pandemic and Northeast Regional departures nearing 80% of pre-pandemic service levels. The new summer schedule also includes the restoration of four long distance trains to daily service. Expanded frequencies and service restoration was made possible by our talented, existing workforce and optimism for future hiring—an initiative that has led to more than 1,500 new employees this year. Committed to fostering an environment where diverse ideas, backgrounds and perspectives thrive, Amtrak aims to provide career growth and satisfaction through a wide range of professional and personal opportunities. Offering well-paying, rewarding work alongside hiring bonuses and relocation packages to fill our most critical positions, Amtrak is focused on attracting, hiring and training new employees.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO