KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation will perform pavement repair along a six-mile stretch of Interstate 40 in Kingman beginning Sunday, May 15. East- and westbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly from Sunday, May 15, to Saturday, May 21. The work will take place from Andy Devine Avenue to west of the Kingman city limits (mileposts 46-52).

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO