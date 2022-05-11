ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge whose son was killed speaks out about new bill to protect judges

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmq4a_0faIvBCk00

Nearly two years after her son was murdered at home, a New Jersey judge is fighting to get a federal bill passed that would limit access of public officials’ private information.

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas says the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act would be vital in protecting federal judges and justices.

“I think we have to start asking ourselves why are our leaders not passing this law. Why are they not moving it? To my knowledge, there is nothing controversial about protecting judges’ home addresses and our social security numbers,” Salas told “GMA” Wednesday. “The Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act is ready to go. It's been ready to go for months. It's narrowly tailored to address this immediate interest, this governmental interest that is vital to democracy.”

The act is named after Salas’ son, Daniel Anderl, who was 20 when he was shot and killed at home on July 19, 2020. A gunman had targeted the family’s home, also critically injuring Salas’ husband, Mark Anderl.

The assailant was identified as Roy Den Hollander, a lawyer who posed as a FedEx delivery driver to carry out what was later determined to be a racially motivated attack. Hollander had allegedly been upset with the way Salas had handled a case he had been involved in and kept a detailed dossier of private information on the judge, including her home address, according to the FBI. The day after the attack, Hollander was found dead in a car from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Daniel’s Law, which “protects the home addresses and telephone numbers of judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers from public disclosure,” was signed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in November 2020, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qNry_0faIvBCk00
ABC News - PHOTO: U.S. District Judge Esther Salas appears on "Good Morning America," May 11, 2022.
MORE: 1 year after son's death, Judge Esther Salas says 'we need to send a message'

A similar law, the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, has been introduced at the federal level and the U.S. House is set to vote on the proposal Wednesday. The act passed unanimously in the Senate Monday and would grant Supreme Court justices and their families the same level of security that is given to other government officials in the legislative and executive branches. If it passes in the House, the act would get sent to President Biden’s desk.

The act has gained more support in recent days as protesters have been gathering at the homes of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito, following the leak of a draft opinion last week that indicated the nation’s highest court may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that made abortion legal in the country.

MORE: Judge returns to bench after son's murder: 'I will not be frightened or be afraid to do what I love to do'

But for Salas, the Supreme Court Police Parity Act doesn’t go far enough. She said the priority should be on the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act.

“I think of Daniel the moment I opened my eyes in the morning and I think about him every single moment of my life. And you know what? We need to know that we can do our jobs. without fear of retribution, retaliation or death. That is all that judges are asking for,” Salas said.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Esther Salas
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Judges#Fbi#Supreme Court Police#Murder#Violent Crime
The Week

What the polls really say about Americans and Roe v. Wade

With the U.S. Supreme Court apparently poised to strike down Roe v. Wade (1973), pro-choicers and pro-lifers have both claimed mainstream support while denouncing their opponents as extremists. Here's everything you need to know:. What do the polls say?. Outside the Supreme Court last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) blamed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Law & Crime

The Supreme Court Has Itself to Thank for Upholding Laws That Could Be Used to Criminalize Protests Outside Justices’ Homes

While seeking to balance the First Amendment with the rights of due process and of the courts to function as a co-equal branch of government, the U.S. Supreme Court has signaled support for laws which criminalize picketing around judicial facilities — laws which might be used to prosecute those who protested outside the homes of several justices in the wake of a leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito that seeks to overturn Roe v. Wade.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Justice Clarence Thomas tells Roe v Wade protesters that Supreme Court ‘won’t be bullied’

Justice Clarence Thomas has hit out at protesters enraged by a leaked decision that would overturn Roe v Wade, saying that the Supreme Court can’t be “bullied”.The leak of a draft opinion, that revealed a majority of justices were in favour of revoking abortion rights, set off waves of protests in more than a dozen cities across the United States this week. Justice Thomas, a hardline conservative who has strongly advocated reversing the landmark 1973 ruling, made passing reference to the outcry during an appearance at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta on Friday.The 73-year-old said that as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Law enforcement warns of possibility of violent, criminal activity in the wake of Supreme Court leak

State and local law enforcement agencies have warned of a "highly sensitive and politically charged" threat environment in the wake of the leaked the Supreme Court draft majority opinion on abortion rights, including the possibility of violence or criminal activity by lone wolves or extremists and manipulation by foreign entities. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge obtained these bulletins and joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
GMA

GMA

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy