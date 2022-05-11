ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bills seek to subject Detroit Zoo and DIA to Open Meetings Act and FOIA

By Jon King
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGjOv_0faIuy7c00

Detroit Institute of Arts | Susan J. Demas

A pair of GOP-sponsored bills would seek to bring the organizations that operate the Detroit Zoo and Detroit Institute of Arts under the authority of both the Open Meetings Act (OMA) and the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Senate Bill 818, sponsored by state Sen. Jim Runested (R-White Lake), would amend the Open Meetings Act to include an “art institute services provider that receives proceeds of a tax levied under the art institute authorities act” and an “accredited zoological institution that receives proceeds of a tax levied under the zoological authorities act.” Senate Bill 819 , sponsored by state Sen. Ruth Johnson (R-Holly), would add those same entities to the Freedom of Information Act.

The bills specifically target the Detroit Zoological Society and the Detroit Institute of Arts, which receive a portion of their funding from a millage levied on homeowners in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Currently, the millage funds are collected by authority boards in each of those counties, which then pass the dollars on to the institutions themselves.

However, while the various authority boards are subject to the OMA and FOIA, the institutions that receive those dollars are not.

State Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake), April 21, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins

Speaking on Tuesday to a meeting of the Senate Oversight Committee, Runestad questioned if that amounted to sound fiscal management.

“They meet three times a year and say ‘We’re going to pass the money on.’ Well, okay, that’s fabulous information, but what happens with the money once it’s at the two institutions?,” he asked. “So this $22 million dollars for the DIA and $5.8 million for the zoo, it’s public money. How does it get spent? We don’t know.”

Runestad said the issue is about transparency and that the authorities are designed for one purpose; to collect the millage proceeds and pass them on to the zoo and the DIA, which are designated as private entities.

“Well, are they private?” he asked. “When 70% of your funding [DIA] or 33% of your funding [zoo] is from public taxpayer dollars, you’re a private entity … that you shouldn’t have to disclose anything?”

Runestad dismissed the idea that the institutions are a vendor of the various taxing authorities, saying that unlike other organizations which can seek bids from a variety of providers, the Detroit Zoo and the DIA are the sole beneficiaries of the millage funds.

Johnson similarly testified to the panel that the institutions are receiving substantial taxpayer funding, but are lacking transparency through what she called a “loophole” in the law. While the Oakland County Zoological Authority collected $5.8 million dollars in property taxes in Fiscal Year 2021, it only spent $12,500 on an audit, accounting and miscellaneous expenses.

“It’s very difficult in my mind to make sense of the fact that when voters in Oakland County support $5.8 million dollars in property tax millage for the zoo, government tells them that they can only FOIA the $12,500. That means 98% of the money is not FOIA-able. That’s just not right.”

Sen. Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) questioned if by adding the Detroit Zoo and DIA to the OMA and FOIA would also then open up other quasi-governmental arrangements like the senior service millages in many Michigan counties that raise public tax dollars and then provide them to private nonprofits.

“When we start to subject private corporations to OMA and FOIA, it’s an interesting road to go down that I think opens up a lot of boxes, some of them owned by Pandora,” said Irwin. “I’m just trying to be careful about how far we go with this and just, like I said, put on the table some questions. It’s concerning how far we go with this to take a private entity and make it public through government action.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dFEAy_0faIuy7c00

Detroit Zoo | Susan J. Demas

Also testifying was former state Rep. Kirk Profit, who is now a lobbyist with the Lansing-based firm Governmental Consultant Services Inc. He spoke on behalf of the institutions and told the panel that the bills in question were not warranted, saying they have enjoyed between 70 and 80% of voter approval and are already transparent.

“We don’t achieve that kind of level of support without being exactly who those constituencies want, which is extremely transparent,” he said. “When you come to us, you don’t have to lawyer up. What’s happened with FOIA and Open Meetings Act in so many cases throughout the state, and good legislation, but it took the government and statutory requirements to force sunshine. You don’t have to force sunshine with us. We do it because it’s demanded by the constituency and we do it because we embrace it.”

Committee Chair Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan) asked how the public could be assured that there was not an improper use of funds without the oversight that OMA and FOIA would bring, to which Profit again pointed to the overwhelming support the millages have received.

“Mr. Chairman, I would submit to you that the voters are the ultimate oversight,” he said.

“I’m subject to that same thing, too,” McBroom responded. “But the citizens have the ability to come in and look intimately at how we’ve appropriated funds and where it’s gone and what bills and laws we’ve passed. Do the voters have that same access point to what the Zoological Society is doing with its taxpayer dollars?”

“If there’s stuff people want, give us a call,” said Profit. “We’ll put you together with the authority members, with the zoo, with the DIA, with whoever you want to talk to. It’s really very easy compared to what would happen if you throw it into FOIA and OMA, and then you’ve got to do all the lawyering stuff.”

The Michigan Legislature is not subject to FOIA. The committee did not take action on the bills.

The post Bills seek to subject Detroit Zoo and DIA to Open Meetings Act and FOIA appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Macomb Township, MI
Michigan Advance

City of Detroit to provide free legal representation for residents facing eviction

The Detroit City Council this week approved “a historic” measure that will provide lower-income residents with free legal representation when facing eviction. The right-to-counsel ordinance passed 9-0 on Tuesday, and Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration endorsed it. “I believe this is about stabilizing our neighborhoods, it’s about protecting our most vulnerable,” Council President Mary Sheffield, who […] The post City of Detroit to provide free legal representation for residents facing eviction appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Answers Questions About Lawsuit Filed To Protect Abortion Rights In Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Whitmer joined leadership at Wacker as well as state and local officials for a ribbon cutting and tour of their new North American Headquarters and state-of-the-art R&D lab in Ann Arbor. At the event, Gov. Whitmer answered questions about a lawsuit she filed with the Michigan Supreme Court on the topic of abortion. Here’s the Q & A: Q: You filed your lawsuit in Oakland and made your request to the state Supreme Court. While you’re waiting for that to play out, to get an answer, how do you prepare for, the administration prepare for what might be coming out...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan can help close racial equity gaps with these 11 measures, Black leadership council advises

Michigan’s Black Leadership Advisory Council (BLAC) announced 11 policy recommendations on Tuesday, May 10, to close racial equity gaps in Michigan. The recommendations are centered on proposing investments and policy changes in education, as well as community safety, small business growth and health — all with the goal to advance racial equity in Michigan, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Litter is a significant problem in Detroit. Kids could be the solution

Springtime in Detroit means daffodils and apple trees are blooming, birds are returning – and plastic bags, bottles, pizza boxes and fast food containers blow across roads, yards, sidewalks and highways. As the snow melts and the wind picks up, litter becomes a major issue. “It feels like I’ve...
DETROIT, MI
