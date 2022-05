From the fields to the greenhouses, regardless of where plants or produce are grown, prices are soaring. “Our costs have increased, probably at least by a third from last year. And speaking to some of the suppliers in the bigger farms throughout Connecticut, they're all saying that the product is going to be at least that, a third plus more, due to the supply and demand of a lot of things throughout the whole industry,” said Robert Bahre, the owner of Applegate Farm in Canton.

CANTON, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO