Benefit Ukraine

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 2, 2022:. Approved subject to conditions – Site Plan Application #2022-0166 by owners, Richard & Madlyn Primoff to demolish an existing single-family dwelling and construct new in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the zoning regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 38 as Lot 11 and is located at 105 Interlaken Road.

SALISBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO