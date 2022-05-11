ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall, NY

Benefit Ukraine

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Annual Cornwall Consolidated School Walk-a-thon began at...

Film Festival Fundraiser for Ukraine

Berkshire International Film Festival is partnering with the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Mass., to present a special Stand With Ukraine fundraising event screening of Roxy Toporowych’s 2018 Ukrainian award-winning film “Julia Blue.”. Toporowych will be in attendance for a Q&A and discuss how the cast and her...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
U.S. Rep. Delgado tapped as new lieutenant governor

ALBANY — U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY-19) has a new title: Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado. That change of rank was announced on Tuesday, May 3; he will be the third lieutenant governor in New York State in less than a year. Governor Kathy Hochul is appointing the 45-year-old Rhinebeck...
POLITICS
Region One: Voters easily pass budget

FALLS VILLAGE — The Region One budget for 2022-23 passed at a referendum vote Tuesday, May 2. Voters in the six Region One towns approved the $16 million budget by a wide margin, 298 to 87. The largest turnout — and margin of approval — was in Salisbury, where...
SALISBURY, CT
Cornwall’s wastewater project information forum is June 11

CORNWALL — A public information forum is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, on the town’s wastewater disposal project in the village of West Cornwall. First Selectman Gordon Ridgway announced at a meeting of the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday, May 3, that the explanatory text designed to describe the project has been approved by state elections officials, an important step toward eventually bringing the project to a town vote.
CORNWALL, CT
City
Cornwall, NY
Kent joins other towns opposing hospital cutback

KENT —Joining with two other Region One towns, the Kent Board of Selectmen approved a resolution to be sent to state officials opposing planned reductions in services at Sharon Hospital. The unanimous action was taken at their regular meeting on Thursday, April 21. Noting that selectmen in the towns...
KENT, CT
Letters to the Editor - The Millerton news - 5-12-22

This week I was shocked to learn fuel oil has topped $6 per gallon. Since many area residents rely on oil heat, this could very well become a budget buster this fall. Hopefully we’re looking at an anomaly that will correct itself soon. The war in Europe and a...
MILLERTON, NY
Kent budgets face May 20 town vote

KENT — The Board of Finance voted unanimously on Friday, May 6, to send budgets submitted by the boards of selectmen and education to a town meeting vote. The board’s vote immediately followed public comment during the annual budget hearing. The annual town meeting will be held on...
KENT, CT
Legal Notices - The Lakeville Journal - 5-12-22

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 2, 2022:. Approved subject to conditions – Site Plan Application #2022-0166 by owners, Richard & Madlyn Primoff to demolish an existing single-family dwelling and construct new in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the zoning regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 38 as Lot 11 and is located at 105 Interlaken Road.
SALISBURY, CT
Salisbury mill rate stays put

SALISBURY — Voters unanimously approved all the items on the agenda during a virtual town meeting on the 2022-23 budgets on Wednesday, May 4. Meeting immediately after the town meeting (and on the same Zoom), the Board of Finance unanimously voted to keep the 2022-23 mill rate unchanged at 11 mills.
SALISBURY, CT
An Afrobeats Celebration

PS21 in Chatham, N.Y., opens its summer season with a program of Nigerian dance called “Re:INCARNATION” by Qudus Onikeku and QDance on June 3 and 4. “Re:INCARNATION” celebrates the cycle of birth, death and rebirth and Africa’s powers of reinvention in a show that draws on Afrobeats, Afro dances and Black aesthetics. Tickets are $40 ($35 for PS21 members)
CHATHAM, NY
Sharon budgets go to town vote May 13

SHARON — Town and school budgets will be up for a vote at the annual town meeting scheduled for Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m. The scheduled vote followed consideration of residents’ comments at the annual budget public hearing on Friday, April 29. After that meeting, the Board of Finance unanimously voted to approve the proposed 2022-23 budgets submitted by the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education.
SHARON, CT
Webutuck celebrates May 14: New health center grand opening

WEBUTUCK — The North East Webutuck Central School District (WCSD) Board of Education (BOE) inched closer to seeing plans for its long-awaited school-based health clinic realized at its April 4 meeting. Turning the floor over to Webutuck nurse Charles Davis, Superintendent of Schools Raymond Castellani described the imminent opening...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Dems and GOP hold caucuses: Incumbents rerun for Village Board

MILLERTON — The Millerton Democratic and Republican Caucuses were both held on Tuesday, May 3. One incumbent candidate was cross-endorsed to return to office and one received a single endorsement to fill the return to the Village Board. Two seats are open as a result of both candidates’ two-year...
MILLERTON, NY
Salisbury increases Grove pricing

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Board of Selectmen met Monday, May 2, to discuss tax collector refunds, increased town Grove pricing and the resolution for town crew chief Rodney Webb. First Selectman Curtis Rand began the meeting with a moment of silence, as the board does every year in May,...
SALISBURY, CT
The national Freya Project comes to Troutbeck to share poems of joy

AMENIA — Rather than be consumed by the fear brought on by recent headlines, The Freya Project offered the community an evening to reflect on happier moments at its Readings for Joy event held at Troutbeck in Amenia on Friday, May 6. According to its website, www.freyaproject.com, The Freya...
AMENIA, NY
Local Girl Scouts face cookie crisis

HARLEM VALLEY — With a motto of “Be Prepared” ingrained into their training ever since their founding in 1912, Girl Scouts have been ready to take on whatever they face — but the year 2022 has been especially challenging as Mother Nature has put a serious damper in their cookie fundraising efforts.
MUSKOGEE, OK
BOE budget season: Public hearing, Candidate Night May 11

PINE PLAINS — Taking the next step forward in the 2022-23 district budget process, the Pine Plains Central School District (PPCSD) Board of Education (BOE) held a public hearing for the adopted budget on Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. After delivering an overview of its mission and vision...
PINE PLAINS, NY
Friends have fiesta fun at Roe Jan Library

COPAKE — The Roeliff Jansen Community Library, located at 9091 Route 22 in Copake, put together a fun, festive and family-friendly community celebration for Cinco de Mayo last Thursday, May 5. Cinco de Mayo is the annual celebration to commemorate the anniversary of Mexican General Ignacio Zaragoza and his...
COPAKE, NY
Village Board reviews comments: Millerton mulls over police options

MILLERTON — Following a fiery public hearing on the future of police services in Millerton, the Village Board held a workshop meeting on Monday, May 2, to review the April 20th public comments, openly discuss its options and decide on its next steps. A video recording of last month’s...
MILLERTON, NY
Sharon Playhouse Seeks 10-minute Plays

Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, Conn., will once again host its Festival of New 10- Minute Plays, with performances planned for Sept. 16-18. The Writers Playground Festival is committed to giving the talented writers, performers, directors, and technicians in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut as well as the neighboring communities in New York and Massachusetts a platform to showcase their talents in their own backyard and see their visions realized. The Playhouse also hope to empower people of all ages to use their voice and creativity as vehicles for self-expression.
SHARON, CT

