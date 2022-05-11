Benefit Ukraine

Sharon Playhouse in Sharon, Conn., will once again host its Festival of New 10- Minute Plays, with performances planned for Sept. 16-18. The Writers Playground Festival is committed to giving the talented writers, performers, directors, and technicians in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut as well as the neighboring communities in New York and Massachusetts a platform to showcase their talents in their own backyard and see their visions realized. The Playhouse also hope to empower people of all ages to use their voice and creativity as vehicles for self-expression.
Comments / 0