It’s not that often we can celebrate around the topic of affordable housing in the Northwest Corner. Yet here we are. Sarum Village III in Salisbury, as reported here last week by Debra Aleksinas, has been given the green light to receive $1.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by around May 20. That means the next run of affordable housing for the town of Salisbury can be under construction by this summer.

SALISBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO