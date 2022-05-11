ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, CT

Salisbury mill rate stays put

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
 2 days ago

SALISBURY — Voters unanimously approved all the items on the agenda during a virtual town meeting on the 2022-23 budgets on Wednesday, May 4. Meeting immediately after the town meeting (and on the same Zoom), the Board of Finance unanimously voted to keep the 2022-23 mill rate unchanged at 11...

Region One: Voters easily pass budget

FALLS VILLAGE — The Region One budget for 2022-23 passed at a referendum vote Tuesday, May 2. Voters in the six Region One towns approved the $16 million budget by a wide margin, 298 to 87. The largest turnout — and margin of approval — was in Salisbury, where...
SALISBURY, CT
Kent budgets face May 20 town vote

KENT — The Board of Finance voted unanimously on Friday, May 6, to send budgets submitted by the boards of selectmen and education to a town meeting vote. The board’s vote immediately followed public comment during the annual budget hearing. The annual town meeting will be held on...
KENT, CT
Sharon budgets go to town vote May 13

SHARON — Town and school budgets will be up for a vote at the annual town meeting scheduled for Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m. The scheduled vote followed consideration of residents’ comments at the annual budget public hearing on Friday, April 29. After that meeting, the Board of Finance unanimously voted to approve the proposed 2022-23 budgets submitted by the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education.
SHARON, CT
Salisbury increases Grove pricing

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Board of Selectmen met Monday, May 2, to discuss tax collector refunds, increased town Grove pricing and the resolution for town crew chief Rodney Webb. First Selectman Curtis Rand began the meeting with a moment of silence, as the board does every year in May,...
SALISBURY, CT
Cornwall’s wastewater project information forum is June 11

CORNWALL — A public information forum is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, on the town’s wastewater disposal project in the village of West Cornwall. First Selectman Gordon Ridgway announced at a meeting of the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday, May 3, that the explanatory text designed to describe the project has been approved by state elections officials, an important step toward eventually bringing the project to a town vote.
CORNWALL, CT
Legal Notices - The Lakeville Journal - 5-12-22

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 2, 2022:. Approved subject to conditions – Site Plan Application #2022-0166 by owners, Richard & Madlyn Primoff to demolish an existing single-family dwelling and construct new in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the zoning regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 38 as Lot 11 and is located at 105 Interlaken Road.
SALISBURY, CT
Rep. Bill Petit will not seek reelection

PLAINVILLE – Rep. Bill Petit has decided not to seek reelection this year for the 22nd House District, citing a desire to spend more time with his family. “I wanted to be able to spend more time with my family,” said Petit. “My parents are in their 80s and my son William is 8 and we all live together. It’s been a good six years serving the public and doing the best I can for my district and everybody in the state. But, for me, it’s time to step aside and let someone else step in.”
PLAINVILLE, CT
Shelton may pause apartment developments

SHELTON — New high-density development projects may be coming to halt for the time being. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, set a public hearing for June 1 on whether to institute a temporary moratorium on “acceptance, review and approval of high-density residential projects.”. City...
SHELTON, CT
#Mill Rate#The Board Of Finance#Salisbury Central School
BOE budget season: Public hearing, Candidate Night May 11

PINE PLAINS — Taking the next step forward in the 2022-23 district budget process, the Pine Plains Central School District (PPCSD) Board of Education (BOE) held a public hearing for the adopted budget on Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. After delivering an overview of its mission and vision...
PINE PLAINS, NY
Kent joins other towns opposing hospital cutback

KENT —Joining with two other Region One towns, the Kent Board of Selectmen approved a resolution to be sent to state officials opposing planned reductions in services at Sharon Hospital. The unanimous action was taken at their regular meeting on Thursday, April 21. Noting that selectmen in the towns...
KENT, CT
Groton Council Greenlights 324-Unit Apartment Complex on Former Town Land

GROTON — The developer of a 324-unit apartment complex proposed for a formerly town-owned site received the go-ahead from town council Tuesday night to seek approval from the Inland Wetlands Agency and the Planning and Zoning Commission. Jason Kambitsis, president of A.R. Building in Pittsburgh, presented a plan showing...
GROTON, CT
Dems and GOP hold caucuses: Incumbents rerun for Village Board

MILLERTON — The Millerton Democratic and Republican Caucuses were both held on Tuesday, May 3. One incumbent candidate was cross-endorsed to return to office and one received a single endorsement to fill the return to the Village Board. Two seats are open as a result of both candidates’ two-year...
MILLERTON, NY
The Trouble With Connecticut Unions

As a state we have many dilemmas. One of which for decades the State has underfunded the pension liability. Because of organized labor the State spends too much money and promises future spending significantly beyond what taxpayers are capable of paying for. A good example of this is the recent contract negotiated by the Lamont Administration. We are redistributing more tax dollars from those who pay taxes to unions with little in return. Cataclysmically, we are bound by the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) agreement which written into the State Constitution protects State pensions and healthcare plans with minimal contribution for the employee. It also prevents layoffs through 2027. There is nothing more dangerous to the public than giving hired servants of the state the ability to dictate to government wages, hours, and conditions for which they will conduct essential services vital to the safety, welfare, and security of taxpayers. Worse, giving organized labor the ability politically to influence, legislative, executive, and judicial decisions. The result has been elected representatives sharing with union leaders the power to determine wages, benefits, working conditions, work rules, and productivity. We are a blue state where we allow individuals with direct ties to labor not only to run for elected office but to sit on or chair major committees that formulate labor policy which benefits organized labor. In return what we get for it are excessive taxes, more regulation, more fees, and fewer services.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Transfer station fees increase July 1

NORTH CANAAN —Transfer station fee increases will go into effect July 1, it was reported at the regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen on Monday, May 2. Increased costs associated with imminent closure of the MIRA trash-to-energy facility in Hartford and the resulting decision to contract with MIRA for transporting the town’s waste out of state for disposal, resulted in the higher rates.
CANAAN, CT
Cornwall’s affordable housing challenge

CORNWALL — Targeted goals for implementing the town’s affordable housing plan and the obstacles that could lie ahead were discussed at a virtual “conversation” hosted by the Cornwall Library, drawing about 65 attendees on Saturday, May 7. The hour-long event was moderated by documentary filmmaker Bill...
CORNWALL, CT
Lamont signs historic Connecticut tax cuts legislation

(The Center Square) – The biggest tax cut in Connecticut history is being delivered to residents. Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday signed House Bill 5506 into law, the fiscal year 2023 budget adjustment bill, signaling tax cuts that will benefit families, students, and seniors while extending the 25 cents gas tax suspension and free bus transportation through Dec. 1.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Dominguez Clearing Out; Mayor Taps CAO, Not Asst. Chief, To Run NHPD Temporarily

(Updated) New Haven’s embattled acting police chief is clearing out of 1 Union Ave., and the mayor is breaking from precedent in choosing whom to put in her place. The acting chief, Renee Dominguez, announced her departure — originally planned to take place once New Haven found a new chief — in a press conference Tuesday afternoon outside police headquarters.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate Exceeds 13%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is now over 13%. The average percentage of positive tests has steadily risen over the past few days. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 12.39% and the day before that, it was at 11.3%. Over the last seven days, 55 more people have...
CONNECTICUT STATE

