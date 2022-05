Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler said he wants to play the “Tyler Lockett role” for quarterback Russell Wilson. Hamler is reportedly ahead of schedule with rehab from a torn ACL and dislocated hip that he suffered in Week 3 last season. The 2020 second-round pick expects to be ready for the start of training camp, which will allow him to build rapport with his new quarterback. Hamler will likely see fewer targets from Wilson than Lockett did in Seattle, but they have similar physical profiles that could allow Hamler to emerge as the preferred deep threat on the Broncos' offense.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO