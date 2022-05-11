Chloe Kelly on the FA Cup Final and Returning From Injury, Plus Calum Jacobs Talks ‘A New Formation’

So Erling Haaland has reached an agreement to join Manchester City, which to most of his new club’s opponents is like being told that the local tyrannosaurus has grown another molar. The beast was always going to eat you in the end; it doesn’t really matter that it has one more sharp tooth. Manchester City exert so much dominance over the vast majority of the football world that their recruitment of Haaland, a supremely accomplished center forward who is still only 21, feels like an indulgence. Yet Haaland’s imminent signing from Borussia Dortmund is much more than that: It represents a statement of intent, a desire to claim the UEFA Champions League for the first time in Manchester City’s history. For his new team, too, it will mean a significant shift in style, a greater directness of tactical approach—a little like watching a Shakespearean stage actor suddenly go off and star in action movies.

