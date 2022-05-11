ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Cold Spring Brewing Building New Wastewater Treatment Plant

By Alex Svejkovsky
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

COLD SPRING -- Cold Spring Brewing has secured some funding, through the help of the city, to build a new pre-treatment plant to handle the wastewater from the facility. During Tuesday...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Street Flooding in St. Cloud, Manhole Covers Popping Up

ST. CLOUD -- The heavy rain in St. Cloud on Thursday morning has caused some street flooding,. Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says there has been so much water it is causing some manhole covers to pop up. She says crews are out working to put them back...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
B105

The Comfort Suites In Canal Park Rebrands To Lift Bridge Lodge

One popular hotel in Canal Park is moving on up! The Comfort Suites might look a bit different than you remember. Canal Park is one of the most popular spots, if not the most popular spot in Duluth and the Twin Ports. People come from all over to explore Canal Park, which is filled with restaurants, shops and of course, the views.
DULUTH, MN
lptv.org

DNR Adds Counties to Burning Restrictions List

The areas for burning restrictions have been expanded by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). According to a press release, 17 counties now have burning restrictions applied to them. These counties are:. Becker. Beltrami. Cass. Clearwater. Crow Wing. Hubbard. Kittson. Lake of the Woods. Mahnomen. Marshall. Otter Tail. Pennington.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Cold Spring, MN
Lifestyle
Cold Spring, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Cold Spring, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Construction on Hwy. 2, Canosia Road intersection; detour starts May 16

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, MN-- A detour will cause nearly 5,000 of the Northland’s daily travelers to take a different route for more than a month. The intersection of Hwy. 2 and Canosia Road will be closed for construction from Monday, May 16 until the end of June. Project workers will...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Tests Positive for COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson tweeted on Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Larson said that she is in her second day of quarantine and just received her positive test result. On Wednesday, the mayor said that her household had tested positive for COVID, noting...
DULUTH, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Residents Clean Up After Severe Storms: ‘It Was Scary’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many residents across the Twin Cities metro are cleaning up after a severe storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening. And for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. The storms impacted people all across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but some of the worst damage is in the north metro. A large tree fell in Brooklyn Center, fortunately toppling away from a home. In Blaine, a neighborhood’s homes were damaged. The homeowners told WCCO they woke up their 2-year-old son and ran to the basement just before the roof came off and water started pouring in. “Flooding on all levels...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Potential Severe Storms and Flooding Thursday

From the National Weather Service - Duluth • May 12, 2022. Timing of today's thunderstorms with a risk of tornadoes near Brainerd. Flash Flood Watch in effect today with sharp rises on area rivers. Snowmelt and recent rains have caused lake and river levels within the Rainy Lake/Rainy River...
BRAINERD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy