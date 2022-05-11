Rollover Crash in Minnesota Kills One, Seriously Injures Another
By Luke Lonien
1 day ago
Halstad, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person died and another suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in northwest Minnesota Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a car was traveling south on Highway 75 south of Halstad just before 7:30 p.m. when the driver lost...
Worthington, MN (KROC AM News) - Power lines that fell onto a section of I-90 in southwest Minnesota during a storm Wednesday played a role in a deadly traffic crash. The State Patrol says it happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate around 6:00 pm near Worthington. A car...
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through.
There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate.
When the...
CLAY COUNTY NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victims of two fatal crashes Monday night. Sandip Tamang, 19, of Fargo died when his car was struck by a westbound SUV as he was attempting to drive across the westbound lanes of Highway 10 near Glyndon. The three in the SUV were not hurt. The crash happened about 6 p.m.
WAUBUN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has died after crashing his vehicle in Mahnomen County on Thursday, May 12. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 68-year-old from Waubun was travelling east on Highway 113 near 173rd Avenue when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and landed in a small pond in the south ditch.
(Collegeville Township, Stearns County, MN)-- On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:07 PM, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a capsized canoe on Lake Sagatagan located in Collegeville Township. The caller was an occupant of the capsized canoe and reported only one of the four occupants in the water was wearing a life jacket.
DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A house has serious damage after it was reportedly hit by a lightning bolt. It happened in Detroit Lakes during the evening of Wednesday, May 11. Pictured above you see flames shooting out from the roof of the house. Few other details are...
MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (AP) - Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez,...
Barron, WI (KROC-AM News) - Two children were among the three victims of a house fire in western Wisconsin early this morning. A news release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office indicates a 911 call came in just before 3:30 AM concerning a house on fire in the City of Barron. It was believed three people were still inside the house.
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol will be conducting high-intensity patrols throughout this summer focusing on the deadliest traffic violations. More people travel on Minnesota’s roads during the summer months for vacations, family road trips, and outdoor activities. In an effort to help keep Minnesotans safe...
A Rosemount area man is dead following a road construction accident yesterday in Le Sueur County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Tanner Korey Dosch (23) was fatally injured while working on a roadway project on Highway 99 in Montgomery Township. LeSueur County Sheriff, Montgomery Fire Department, Life Link Air Medical responded to the accident reported just before 9:30am.
NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Halstad, Minnesota man is dead after rolling his vehicle south of Halstad around 7:30 Monday night. Minnesota State Patrol says 22-year-old Cole Falconer was driving south on Highway 75 when he lost control on a curve and rolled in a ditch. He died...
Wade Olds of Detroit Lakes posted a $15,000 cash bail with conditions of release, Monday. Those conditions include using an alcohol monitor and having no contact with the two people that were injured in the crash. Olds charged with two felonies after allegedly driving his vehicle into the motel and...
WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
A St. Joseph, Minnesota man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash Friday in St. Cloud. Police say the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on 9th Avenue North, just north of 15th Street North. Officers identified the driver of the motorcycle to be 27-year-old Tyler Kenneth Koopmeiners.
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — Despite a rescue attempt, one person has died in a western Wisconsin house fire.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on 370th Street in the Township of Dunn.
When emergency responders arrived, the single-story house was a “fully involved structure fire” and it was quickly learned that there was a person trapped inside, officials said. Another person was able to get out of the residence before the fire department’s arrival.
Menomonie Fire Department crews were able to locate the victim inside, take them out of the house, and perform life-saving measures. However, the victim died at the scene.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — A Fargo, North Dakota man was killed in a crash in Riverton Township late Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 5:55 p.m. on Highway 10 near 170th Street North.
Nineteen-year-old Sandip Tamang was driving a Hyundai Sonata along 170th and attempted to cross Highway 10. That’s when a Dodge Durango crashed into the driver’s side of the Hyundai.
Tamang died of his injuries.
There were three people in the Dodge, and none were injured.
Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Le Sueur County have released some additional information about a deadly incident that occurred Tuesday morning in a highway work zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says 23-year-old Tanner Dosch of Rosemount was fatally injured while working on a project along Highway 99 about...
DENISON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said a pursuit ended with a car on fire and a driver taken directly to jail. In a Facebook post, troopers said the incident happened earlier this week in Harrison County. A driver tried to elude troopers on Interstate 29. According to...
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say an electrical worker died Tuesday morning in southern Minnesota after being run over by a skid loader.
It happened along Highway 99 near County Road 140, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Tanner Dosch, an employee of the Minnesota Valley Electrical Company.
The sheriff’s office said Dosch was riding in the skid loader’s bucket and another MVEC employee was driving. As the vehicle left the highway and drove into the ditch, Dosch’s harness rope was pulled under the vehicle, which caused Dosch to be pulled from the bucket and run over.
Dosch was pronounced dead at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts.
MVEC said the crew was working on a power line project.
“Working as a lineman is an honorable profession. Our linemen work in potentially dangerous situations every day,” MVEC CEO Ryan Hentges said. “Today that danger became all too real. Tanner was a valued member of our team. This is a very sad time, and Tanner’s family is in our thoughts and prayers.”
Dosch’s death is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol, the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the body of missing 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River Wednesday night. Schaeffer was last seen the morning of Saturday, April 30.
