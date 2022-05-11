Rollover Crash in Minnesota Kills One, Seriously Injures Another
Halstad, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person died and another suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in northwest Minnesota Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a car was traveling south on Highway 75 south of Halstad just before 7:30 p.m. when the driver lost...
Worthington, MN (KROC AM News) - Power lines that fell onto a section of I-90 in southwest Minnesota during a storm Wednesday played a role in a deadly traffic crash. The State Patrol says it happened in the eastbound lanes of the interstate around 6:00 pm near Worthington. A car...
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a storm-related crash in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday evening. It appears some of the victims were tweeting about the storm prior to the crash and may have been storm chasing.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Lorain Township in Nobles County. There, power lines had fallen over onto the interstate due to a storm going through.
There were three vehicles involved, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles. All three were traveling eastbound on the interstate.
When the...
WORTHINGTON -- A woman riding in a vehicle died in Wednesday night's storm. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. on Interstate 90 near Worthington. Three vehicles were heading east on the interstate when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway...
CLAY COUNTY NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victims of two fatal crashes Monday night. Sandip Tamang, 19, of Fargo died when his car was struck by a westbound SUV as he was attempting to drive across the westbound lanes of Highway 10 near Glyndon. The three in the SUV were not hurt. The crash happened about 6 p.m.
Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident happened around 9:30 pm at the intersection of Highways 3 and 19 in downtown Northfield. The State Patrol identified the bicyclist as 44-year-old Mark Ring of Northfield....
(Collegeville Township, Stearns County, MN)-- On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:07 PM, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a capsized canoe on Lake Sagatagan located in Collegeville Township. The caller was an occupant of the capsized canoe and reported only one of the four occupants in the water was wearing a life jacket.
MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (AP) - Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez,...
(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather. Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm. Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.
A farming accident in western Wisconsin resulted in the death of a 2-year-old child. The incident happened last Sunday at a rural address near the town of Wilton. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that a 911 caller said a child was run over by farm equipment and unresponsive. First...
A Rosemount area man is dead following a road construction accident yesterday in Le Sueur County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Tanner Korey Dosch (23) was fatally injured while working on a roadway project on Highway 99 in Montgomery Township. LeSueur County Sheriff, Montgomery Fire Department, Life Link Air Medical responded to the accident reported just before 9:30am.
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol will be conducting high-intensity patrols throughout this summer focusing on the deadliest traffic violations. More people travel on Minnesota’s roads during the summer months for vacations, family road trips, and outdoor activities. In an effort to help keep Minnesotans safe...
WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
DENISON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said a pursuit ended with a car on fire and a driver taken directly to jail. In a Facebook post, troopers said the incident happened earlier this week in Harrison County. A driver tried to elude troopers on Interstate 29. According to...
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — Despite a rescue attempt, one person has died in a western Wisconsin house fire.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on 370th Street in the Township of Dunn.
When emergency responders arrived, the single-story house was a “fully involved structure fire” and it was quickly learned that there was a person trapped inside, officials said. Another person was able to get out of the residence before the fire department’s arrival.
Menomonie Fire Department crews were able to locate the victim inside, take them out of the house, and perform life-saving measures. However, the victim died at the scene.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the body of missing 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River Wednesday night. Schaeffer was last seen the morning of Saturday, April 30.
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say an electrical worker died Tuesday morning in southern Minnesota after being run over by a skid loader.
It happened along Highway 99 near County Road 140, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Tanner Dosch, an employee of the Minnesota Valley Electrical Company.
The sheriff’s office said Dosch was riding in the skid loader’s bucket and another MVEC employee was driving. As the vehicle left the highway and drove into the ditch, Dosch’s harness rope was pulled under the vehicle, which caused Dosch to be pulled from the bucket and run over.
Dosch was pronounced dead at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts.
MVEC said the crew was working on a power line project.
“Working as a lineman is an honorable profession. Our linemen work in potentially dangerous situations every day,” MVEC CEO Ryan Hentges said. “Today that danger became all too real. Tanner was a valued member of our team. This is a very sad time, and Tanner’s family is in our thoughts and prayers.”
Dosch’s death is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol, the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
KALMAR TWP., Minn. (KWNO)-The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has identified 70-year-old John Colbert as the man who was shot and killed at his residence Sunday night. During a media briefing, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman said the incident began when Colbert approached a suspicious vehicle on their property. Authorities say 31-year-old William Shillingford of Dodge Center, Minn. fired three rounds at Colbert, striking him twice. before fleeing on foot.
(Clay County, MN) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a pair of fatal crashes that happened Monday evening. First, troopers say a 19-year old Fargo man was killed when the car he was driving was struck by an SUV on Highway 10 east of Glyndon. The victim was trying to cross Highway 10 just before 6 p.m. when his car was hit. Three people in the SUV were not hurt. The victim's name has not been released.
(WFRV) – A dog in western Wisconsin was abandoned on the side of the road, and after the owner was identified, information was referred to the District Attorney’s Office for possible charges. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about a small dog that was abandoned...
