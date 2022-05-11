ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

How to watch PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson on ESPN+

By ESPN.com
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA Tour remains in Texas for one more week with the AT&T Byron Nelson as the best in the world get one last competitive event in before the year's second major, the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Get ESPN+ here | Download the app |...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Brooks Koepka withdraws from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson

MCKINNEY, Texas -- A week before the PGA Championship, the second major of the season, former world No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson on Wednesday. The PGA Tour didn't disclose the reason for Koepka's withdrawal. The four-time major champion has had knee and hip injuries...
TULSA, OK
GolfWRX

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson: Outright Betting Picks

As anticipation mounts for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, we make one final pit stop at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, to play the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson. Last year was the first time the tournament was held at TPC Craig Ranch. The prior two editions of the AT&T Byron Nelson were played at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Arch Manning Names 2 Major Schools He Wants To Visit

Texas, Georgia, and Alabama are believed to be the most likely landing spots for Arch Manning. While the heavily recruited quarterback said he's considering those three programs, he added two other schools he'd like to see. In an interview with On3's Sam Spiegelman, Manning said he's planning to visit Florida...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An Arkansas coaching legend is calling it a career

Andy Jackson has been coaching in the SEC for almost 40 years. Or, in other words, about twice as long as many of his players have been alive. The Arkansas men’s tennis head coach will retire on June 30. Jackson, an SEC lifer, practically, led the Razorbacks program for the last nine seasons. Before that, he ran the programs at Mississippi State and Florida. He was a graduate of Kentucky, as well. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such a tremendous program,” Jackson said. “I wish continued success to our student-athletes and all those affiliated with the Razorback Tennis program.” Jackson’s last on-court duty will be coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament from May 23-28. Arkansas, as a team, made the NCAA Tournament during three of Jackson’s seasons: 2016, 2017 and 2021. In his career, he was 615-353 with 25 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said a search for Jackson’s replacement will begin immediately.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Classic#Espn#The Pga Tour#At T#The Masters Films#The Pga Championship
ESPN

Though 'everybody's entitled to do what they want,' Justin Thomas hopes PGA Tour's decision to deny releases for London LIV event prevents players from going

McKINNEY, Texas -- With players facing potential suspensions and/or lifetime bans, Justin Thomas said he hopes the PGA Tour's decision to deny conflicting-events releases for the first event of the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series will prevent players from going to London next month. "I would hope it would...
GOLF
FOX Sports

Masters champ Scheffler joins Spieth as Nelson hometown star

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jordan Spieth remembers coming to his hometown Byron Nelson a few weeks after winning the Masters for his first major seven years ago. Now the three-time major champion will get to watch Scottie Scheffler do the same thing Thursday in their pairing Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch, the second-year home of the Nelson.
MCKINNEY, TX
Yardbarker

AT&T Byron Nelson odds and picks: Expect winner to come from top of odds list

Anyone who followed my picks in last week's Wells Fargo Championship betting preview cashed a nice little 40/1 ticket on Max Homa to win it all. Let's try to make it two in-a-row as we turn our attention to the AT&T Byron Nelson, which will serve as the warmup for next week's second major tournament of the year, the PGA Championship.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson will look to play for his third college in as many seasons, as he has entered the transfer portal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Robinson (@j4xsonn) Transferring to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season, Robinson made 16 appearances this season for the Razorbacks with four starts. Two highlights of his season included career-high 15 minutes played against Central Arkansas on December 1, and scoring a career-best 14 points against Elon on December 21. Moving to the transfer portal could be considered costly for Robinson. Not only is this his second time...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tennis World Usa

PGA Championship, the Tiger Woods' rivals

10 days before the second major of the season, the organizers revealed the official list of registered players on which the names of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson appear, but no French. The USPGA or PGA Championship, your choice, and its famous Wanamaker Trophy, takes place in Southern Hills from May 19 to 22.
GOLF
ESPN

Mavericks force Game 7 with Suns; Heat beat 76ers to advance

DALLAS --  Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. The home team has won all six games, none with a final margin closer than seven points. The deciding game is Sunday in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Texas 3, Kansas City 1

A-grounded out for Rivero in the 8th. b-singled for Rivera in the 9th. 1-ran for Perez in the 8th. LOB--Kansas City 9, Texas 8. 3B--García (2). HR--Miller (5), off Clarke. RBI--Perez (11), Calhoun (5), Miller (17). SB--White (5), Dozier (1). Runners left in scoring position--Kansas City 4 (Witt Jr.,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy