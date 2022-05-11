ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Enhanced spring warming in a Mediterranean mountain by atmospheric circulation

By E. Bruley
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe analyzed trends of air temperature across the CÃ©vennes National Park in Southern France, a mid-altitude coastal mountain experiencing a rapid spread of forests at the expense of rangelands and submitted to Mediterranean Sea influences and so, impacted by local and regional processes of climate change. Since 1980, April to June...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Scientists just found mountains of sugar hidden beneath the ocean

Many coastal areas around the world are home to lush green meadows — all thanks to seagrasses. As the only flowering plants growing in marine environments, these meadows are magic: One square kilometer of seagrass stores nearly twice as much carbon as land-based forests, and it does so 35 times faster. This makes seagrasses one of the most efficient global sinks of carbon dioxide on Earth.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Cross-hemispheric SST propagation enhances the predictability of tropical western Pacific climate

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 38 (2022) Cite this article. The tropical western Pacific (TWP) has profound influences on climate. ENSO is an important source of interannual variability of TWP SST, but extratropical precursors are far less known. Here we show a significant interhemispheric influence from subtropical Southwest Pacific (SWP) on the TWP. Observational analysis suggests that SWP SST in boreal spring has strong coherence with TWP 6 months later. The spring SWP warming signal exhibits a unique interhemispheric propagation embedded in the southerly cross-equatorial flow over the western Pacific. The wind-evaporation-SST feedback initiates and maintains the progression of warm SST anomalies toward the TWP in autumn. The climate model successfully reproduces such an interhemispheric SST propagation. The seasonal evolution of SST variability improves the predictability of the warm pool SST by about 6 months. An SWP SST-based prediction model shows considerable hindcast skill (r"‰="‰0.80, p"‰<"‰0.01), indicating that it is a valuable precursor of the TWP.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

West coast India's rainfall is becoming more convective

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 36 (2022) Cite this article. A disastrous cloudburst and associated floods in Kerala during the 2019 monsoon season raise the hypothesis that rainfall over the west coast of India, much of which is stratiform, may be trending towards being more convective. As a first exploration, we sought statistically significant differences in monthly ERA-5 reanalysis data for the monsoon season between two epochs, 1980"“1999 and 2000"“2019. Results suggest a more convective (deeper, ice-rich) cloud population in recent decades, with patterns illustrated in ERA-5 spatial maps. Deepening of convection, above and beyond its trend in amount, is also indicated by the steeper regression slope of outgoing longwave radiation trends against precipitation than that exhibited in interannual variability. Our reanalysis results are strengthened by related trends manifested in more direct observations from satellite and gauge-based rainfall and a CAPE index from balloon soundings data.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atmospheric#C#Wemo
natureworldnews.com

African Blob Explained: What Is This Mysterious Place Beneath the Continent?

The world can be full of so much mystery that to be "baffled" is an understatement. The African continent can attest to this. For years, two enormous land masses have been sitting just beneath the Earth's surface. Meanwhile, one blob beneath Africa seems to emerge from underneath the ground - slowly starting to make its way to the surface, according to Popcrush.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Google
Phys.org

In sediments below Antarctic ice, scientists discover a giant groundwater system

Many scientists say that liquid water is a key to understanding the behavior of the frozen form found in glaciers. Melt water is known to lubricate their gravelly bases and hasten their march toward the sea. In recent years, researchers in Antarctica have discovered hundreds of interconnected liquid lakes and rivers cradled within the ice itself. And, they have imaged thick basins of sediments under the ice, potentially containing the biggest water reservoirs of all. But so far, no one has confirmed the presence of large amounts of liquid water in below-ice sediments, nor studied how it might interact with the ice.
EARTH SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Heatwave 2022: Scorching Temperatures Recorded in India and Pakistan for April

Heatwaves have been reported to be overlooked on the list of natural disasters in contemporary times. In spite of growing data concerning the natural phenomenon, thousands of deaths have been attributed to extreme heat over recent years. In its latest worst case, a record-breaking heatwave was recorded in India and...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Perspectives of UK adolescents on the youth climate strikes

The school climate-strike movement has become a powerful force, shaping how people engage with climate change. Here we use a qualitative interview methodology to give voice to adolescents in the United Kingdom. We show how our participants-strikers and non-strikers alike-were united in framing climate change as an issue of intergenerational injustice, suggesting they may share one of the conditions for a politicized collective identity.
ENVIRONMENT
PBS NewsHour

Less polluted air is essential for health, but it’s also driving more Atlantic hurricanes, study finds

Cleaner air in United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a new U.S. government study found. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study links changes in regionalized air pollution across the globe to storm activity going both up and down. A 50 percent decrease in pollution particles and droplets in Europe and the U.S. is linked to a 33 percent increase in Atlantic storm formation in the past couple decades, while the opposite is happening in the Pacific with more pollution and fewer typhoons, according to the study published in Wednesday’s Science Advances.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Hot Temperatures and Heatwaves Come Across UK and the Rest of Europe

Temperatures in London might reach a balmy 23 degrees Celsius by the end of the week. The warmest day of the year so far was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius at St. James's Park on Easter Friday. Forecasters predicted that Londoners will experience pleasant weather for the remainder of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

NASA's ECOSTRESS detects 'heat islands' in extreme Indian heat wave

A relentless heat wave has blanketed India and Pakistan since mid-March, causing dozens of deaths, fires, increased air pollution, and reduced crop yields. Weather forecasts show no prospect of relief any time soon. NASA's Ecosystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station instrument (ECOSTRESS) has been measuring these temperatures from space, at the highest spatial resolution of any satellite instrument.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: A subterranean adaptive radiation of amphipods in Europe

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24023-w, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Ref. 70, which incorrectly gave the reference as: Brikiatis, L. Late Mesozic North Atlantic land bridges. Earth-Sci. Rev. 159, 47"“57 (2016). The correct reference for Ref. 70 is: Brikiatis, L. The De Geer, Thulean and Beringia routes: key concepts for understanding early Cenozoic biogeography. J. Biogeogr. 41: 1036-1054 (2014). This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy