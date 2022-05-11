ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atomic-scale interactions between quorum sensing autoinducer molecules and the mucoid P. aeruginosa exopolysaccharide matrix

By Oliver J. Hills
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMucoid Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a prevalent cystic fibrosis (CF) lung coloniser whose chronicity is associated with the formation of cation cross-linked exopolysaccharide (EPS) matrices, which form a biofilm that acts as a diffusion barrier, sequestering cationic and neutral antimicrobials, and making it extremely resistant to pharmacological challenge. Biofilm chronicity and virulence...

Phys.org

Enzymes discovered in capybara gut could accelerate utilization of agroindustrial waste

Converting agroindustrial waste into molecules of interest to society, such as biofuels and biochemicals, is one of the ways to mitigate dependence on oil and other fossil fuels. As one of the world's largest producers of plant biomass, Brazil is well-placed to lead this transition, but lignocellulosic raw materials (containing lignin, hemicellulose and cellulose) are hard to deconstruct, or (more technically put) recalcitrant to microbial and enzymatic degradation.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Viv: multiscale visualization of high-resolution multiplexed bioimaging data on the web

To the Editor - Advances in highly multiplexed imaging have enabled the comprehensive profiling of complex tissues in healthy and diseased states, facilitating the study of fundamental biology and human disease at spatially resolved, subcellular resolution1,2. Although the rapid innovation of biological imaging brings significant scientific value, the proliferation of technologies without unification of interoperable standards has created challenges that limit the analysis and sharing of results. The adoption of community-designed next-generation file formats (NGFF) is a proposed solution to promote bioimaging interoperability at scale3. Here we introduce Viv (https://github.com/hms-dbmi/viv), an open-source bioimaging visualization library that supports OME-TIFF4 and OME-NGFF3 directly on the web. Viv addresses a critical limitation of most web-based bioimaging viewers by removing a dependency on server-side rendering, offering a flexible toolkit for browsing multi-terabyte datasets on both mobile and desktop devices-without software installation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Testing the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding in bacterial genomes

Arising from Christopher N. Merrikh & Houra Merrikh. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-07110-3 (2018) Genes are preferentially encoded on the leading instead of the lagging strand of DNA replication in most bacterial genomes1, likely because lagging-strand encoding is selectively disfavored. Merrikh and Merrikh, however, proposed that lagging-strand encoding is adaptive, based on their inferred gene inversions and a comparison of nucleotide substitution rates2. Here we point out methodological flaws and errors in their analyses and logical problems of their interpretation. Our new analysis of their data and analysis of other publicly available data do not support the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The use of high-affinity polyhistidine binders as masking probes for the selection of an NDM-1 specific aptamer

The emergence of carbapenemase-producing multi-drug resistant Enterobacteriaceae poses a dramatic, world-wide health risk. Limited treatment options and a lack of easy-to-use methods for the detection of infections with multi-drug resistant bacteria leave the health-care system with a fast-growing challenge. Aptamers are single stranded DNA or RNA molecules that bind to their targets with high affinity and specificity and can therefore serve as outstanding detection probes. However, an effective aptamer selection process is often hampered by non-specific binding. When selections are carried out against recombinant proteins, purification tags (e.g. polyhistidine) serve as attractive side targets, which may impede protein target binding. In this study, aptamer selection was carried out against N-terminally hexa-histidine tagged New Delhi metallo-ÃŸ-lactamase 1. After 14 selection rounds binding to polyhistidine was detected rather than to New Delhi metallo-ÃŸ-lactamase 1. Hence, the selection strategy was changed. As one aptamer candidate showed remarkable binding affinity to polyhistidine, it was used as a masking probe and selection was restarted from selection round 10. Finally, after three consecutive selection rounds, an aptamer with specific binding properties to New Delhi metallo-ÃŸ-lactamase 1 was identified. This aptamer may serve as a much-needed detection probe for New Delhi metallo-ÃŸ-lactamase 1 expressing Enterobacteriaceae.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 hijacks antiviral human proteins to enter human cells

SARS-CoV-2 depends on the broadly antiviral interferon-induced human transmembrane proteins (IFITMs), to enter human cells and replicate inside them, according to research published this week in the Journal of Virology, a publication of the American Society for Microbiology. The investigators found that all 5 SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern—Alpha through Delta,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Image registration method using representative feature detection and iterative coherent spatial mapping for infrared medical images with flat regions

In the registration of medical images, nonrigid registration targets, images with large displacement caused by different postures of the human body, and frequent variations in image intensity due to physiological phenomena are substantial problems that make medical images less suitable for intensity-based image registration modes. These problems also greatly increase the difficulty and complexity of feature detection and matching for feature-based image registration modes. This research introduces an automatic image registration algorithm for infrared medical images that offers the following benefits: effective detection of feature points in flat regions (cold patterns) that appear due to changes in the human body's thermal patterns, improved mismatch removal through coherent spatial mapping for improved feature point matching, and large-displacement optical flow for optimal transformation. This method was compared with various classical gold standard image registration methods to evaluate its performance. The models were compared for the three key steps of the registration process-feature detection, feature point matching, and image transformation-and the results are presented visually and quantitatively. The results demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms existing methods in all tasks, including in terms of the features detected, uniformity of feature points, matching accuracy, and control point sparsity, and achieves optimal image transformation. The performance of the proposed method with four common image types was also evaluated, and the results verify that the proposed method has a high degree of stability and can effectively register medical images under a variety of conditions.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Healthy cells can impact tumor progression during embryonic development

Half of childhood cancers arise during the development of the human embryo, which greatly complicates research into these diseases. The team of Valérie Castellani, CNRS senior researcher at the Mechanisms in Integrated Life Sciences (MeLiS) laboratory (CNRS / INSERM / Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University) has thus developed a model that optimally simulates the human embryonic environment by grafting human cancer cells into a chick embryo.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cell-free DNA cues for gene expression

Cell-free DNA 'fragmentomics' empowers cancer detection and classification. Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed by cancer cells into the blood offers promising biomarkers. To combat the challenges of low concentration and high noise, previous studies aggregated the coverage signals at the transcription start sites of hundreds to thousands of tissue-specific genes to infer tissue of origin, notes Ash Alizadeh, a researcher at the Stanford School of Medicine. "These groundbreaking studies raised many new questions, such as if one can predict RNA expression levels of individual genes from cfDNA profiles," adds Alizadeh.
CANCER
Nature.com

Novel brown adipose tissue candidate genes predicted by the human gene connectome

Brown adipose tissue (BAT) is a promising therapeutic target against obesity. Therefore, research on the genetic architecture of BAT could be key for the development of successful therapies against this complex phenotype. Hypothesis-driven candidate gene association studies are useful for studying genetic determinants of complex traits, but they are dependent upon the previous knowledge to select candidate genes. Here, we predicted 107 novel-BAT candidate genes in silico using the uncoupling protein one (UCP1) as the hallmark of BAT activity. We first identified the top 1% of human genes predicted by the human gene connectome to be biologically closest to the UCP1, estimating 167 additional pathway genes (BAT connectome). We validated this prediction by showing that 60 genes already associated with BAT were included in the connectome and they were biologically closer to each other than expected by chance (p"‰<"‰2.2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16). The rest of genes (107) are potential candidates for BAT, being also closer to known BAT genes and more expressed in BAT biopsies than expected by chance (p"‰<"‰2.2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’16; p"‰="‰4.39"‰Ã—"‰10"“02). The resulting new list of predicted human BAT genes should be useful for the discovery of novel BAT genes and metabolic pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

LncMIR181A1HG is a novel chromatin-bound epigenetic suppressor of early stage osteogenic lineage commitment

Bone formation requires osteogenic differentiation of multipotent mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) and lineage progression of committed osteoblast precursors. Osteogenic phenotype commitment is epigenetically controlled by genomic (chromatin) and non-genomic (non-coding RNA) mechanisms. Control of osteogenesis by long non-coding RNAs remains a largely unexplored molecular frontier. Here, we performed comprehensive transcriptome analysis at early stages of osteogenic cell fate determination in human MSCs, focusing on expression of lncRNAs. We identified a chromatin-bound lncRNA (MIR181A1HG) that is highly expressed in self-renewing MSCs. MIR181A1HG is down-regulated when MSCs become osteogenic lineage committed and is retained during adipogenic differentiation, suggesting lineage-related molecular functions. Consistent with a key role in human MSC proliferation and survival, we demonstrate that knockdown of MIR181A1HG in the absence of osteogenic stimuli impedes cell cycle progression. Loss of MIR181A1HG enhances differentiation into osteo-chondroprogenitors that produce multiple extracellular matrix proteins. RNA-seq analysis shows that loss of chromatin-bound MIR181A1HG alters expression and BMP2 responsiveness of skeletal gene networks (e.g., SOX5 and DLX5). We propose that MIR181A1HG is a novel epigenetic regulator of early stages of mesenchymal lineage commitment towards osteo-chondroprogenitors. This discovery permits consideration of MIR181A1HG and its associated regulatory pathways as targets for promoting new bone formation in skeletal disorders.
CANCER
Nature.com

PERSIST platform provides programmable RNA regulation using CRISPR endoRNases

Regulated transgene expression is an integral component of gene therapies, cell therapies and biomanufacturing. However, transcription factor-based regulation, upon which most applications are based, suffers from complications such as epigenetic silencing that limit expression longevity and reliability. Constitutive transgene transcription paired with post-transcriptional gene regulation could combat silencing, but few such RNA- or protein-level platforms exist. Here we develop an RNA-regulation platform we call "PERSIST" which consists of nine CRISPR-specific endoRNases as RNA-level activators and repressors as well as modular OFF- and ON-switch regulatory motifs. We show that PERSIST-regulated transgenes exhibit strong OFF and ON responses, resist silencing for at least two months, and can be readily layered to construct cascades, logic functions, switches and other sophisticated circuit topologies. The orthogonal, modular and composable nature of this platform as well as the ease in constructing robust and predictable gene circuits promises myriad applications in gene and cell therapies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Counterpropagating topological and quantum Hall edge channels

The survival of the quantum spin Hall edge channels in presence of an external magnetic field has been a subject of experimental and theoretical research. The inversion of Landau levels that accommodates the quantum spin Hall effect is destroyed at a critical magnetic field, and a trivial insulating gap appears in the spectrum for stronger fields. In this work, we report the absence of this transport gap in disordered two dimensional topological insulators in perpendicular magnetic fields of up to 16Â T. Instead, we observe that a topological edge channel (from band inversion) coexists with a counterpropagating quantum Hall edge channel for magnetic fields at which the transition to the insulating regime is expected. For larger fields, we observe only the quantum Hall edge channel with transverse resistance close to h/e2. By tuning the disorder using different fabrication processes, we find evidence that this unexpected Î½"‰="‰1 plateau originates from extended quantum Hall edge channels along a continuous network of charge puddles at the edges of the device.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Coronavirus ‘ghosts’ found lingering in the gut

Scientists are studying whether long COVID could be linked to viral fragments found in the body months after initial infection. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the chaos of the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, oncologist and geneticist Ami Bhatt was intrigued by widespread...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stress"“strain and acoustic emission characteristics of cement-based materials used to simulate soft rock with fractures

Instability failure in rock mass engineering is closely related to expansion of joint fissures. In this study, uniaxial compression tests and acoustic emission (AE) measurements were carried out simultaneously on specimens of soft rock-like material with different fracture angles and connectivity values to better understand their influence on the deformation and failure of the material. The stress"“strain curve and AE signal of fractured soft rock-like material are similar to those of intact soft rock-like; specifically, they exhibit a compaction, elastic deformation, stable fracture development, and unstable fracture development. The main differences between fractured and intact material occur during post-peak failure stage. Under the combined influence of fracture angle and connectivity, the uniaxial compressive strength of fractured soft rock-like material (\(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}}\)) is lower than that of the intact soft rock-like material (fcu), and can be described by the relationship \(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}} = f_{cu} \cdot \alpha\), where \(\alpha\) is the strength reduction coefficient, fitted as \(\alpha = 0.8228 + 0.00411x - 0.00789y\). In this equation, x is the fracture angle (\(^\circ\)) and y is the fracture connectivity (%). Under uniaxial compression, the main types of secondary cracks were wing cracks and secondary coplanar cracks. The specimen with a fracture angle of 30Â° mainly underwent tensile failure under loading, whereas those with fracture angles of 45Â° and 60Â°mainly experienced shear failure under high-connectivity conditions (45%).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The development and evolution of lamellar macular hole in highly myopic eyes

To study the development, evolution, outcomes, and prognostic factors of lamellar macular hole (LMH) in highly myopic (HM) patients. Fifty eyes from 47 HM patients with LMHs were retrospectively enrolled. Relevant pre- and post-LMH optical coherence tomography findings and visual acuity were collected. Structural progression was defined as an increase in the height of retinoschisis, and the development of foveal detachment, full-thickness macular hole, or retinal detachment.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Piezo1 activation using Yoda1 inhibits macropinocytosis in A431 human epidermoid carcinoma cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10153-8, published online 15 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Jan Vincent V. Arafiles which was incorrectly given as Jan Vincent Arafiles. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Masashi Maekawa. Present...
SCIENCE

