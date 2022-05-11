ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Holistic processing of gaze cues during interocular suppression

By Cooper D. Jackson
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirect eye contact is preferentially processed over averted gaze and has been shown to gain privileged access to conscious awareness during interocular suppression. This advantage might be driven by local features associated with direct gaze, such as the amount of visible sclera. Alternatively, a holistic representation of gaze direction, which depends...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Stress"“strain and acoustic emission characteristics of cement-based materials used to simulate soft rock with fractures

Instability failure in rock mass engineering is closely related to expansion of joint fissures. In this study, uniaxial compression tests and acoustic emission (AE) measurements were carried out simultaneously on specimens of soft rock-like material with different fracture angles and connectivity values to better understand their influence on the deformation and failure of the material. The stress"“strain curve and AE signal of fractured soft rock-like material are similar to those of intact soft rock-like; specifically, they exhibit a compaction, elastic deformation, stable fracture development, and unstable fracture development. The main differences between fractured and intact material occur during post-peak failure stage. Under the combined influence of fracture angle and connectivity, the uniaxial compressive strength of fractured soft rock-like material (\(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}}\)) is lower than that of the intact soft rock-like material (fcu), and can be described by the relationship \(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}} = f_{cu} \cdot \alpha\), where \(\alpha\) is the strength reduction coefficient, fitted as \(\alpha = 0.8228 + 0.00411x - 0.00789y\). In this equation, x is the fracture angle (\(^\circ\)) and y is the fracture connectivity (%). Under uniaxial compression, the main types of secondary cracks were wing cracks and secondary coplanar cracks. The specimen with a fracture angle of 30Â° mainly underwent tensile failure under loading, whereas those with fracture angles of 45Â° and 60Â°mainly experienced shear failure under high-connectivity conditions (45%).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transition from simple to complex contagion in collective decision-making

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28958-6, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract, which incorrectly read: 'Here, we show theoretically, and experimentally with a multi-robot system, that such a transition from simple to complex contagion can also bed observed in an archetypal model of distributed decision-making devoid of any thresholds or nonlinearities.'
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Image statistics determine the integration of visual cues to motion-in-depth

Motion-in-depth perception is critical in enabling animals to avoid hazards and respond to potential threats. For humans, important visual cues for motion-in-depth include changing disparity (CD) and changing image size (CS). The interpretation and integration of these cues depends upon multiple scene parameters, such as distance moved, object size and viewing distance, posing a significant computational challenge. We show that motion-in-depth cue integration depends upon sensitivity to the joint probabilities of the scene parameters determining these signals, and on the probability of CD and CS signals co-occurring. Models that took these factors into account predicted human performance in speed-in-depth and cue conflict discrimination tasks, where standard linear integration models could not. These results suggest that cue integration is affected by both the uncertainty of sensory signals and the mapping of those signals to real-world properties. Evidence of a role for such mappings demonstrates the importance of scene and image statistics to the processes underpinning cue integration and the perception of motion-in-depth.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Image registration method using representative feature detection and iterative coherent spatial mapping for infrared medical images with flat regions

In the registration of medical images, nonrigid registration targets, images with large displacement caused by different postures of the human body, and frequent variations in image intensity due to physiological phenomena are substantial problems that make medical images less suitable for intensity-based image registration modes. These problems also greatly increase the difficulty and complexity of feature detection and matching for feature-based image registration modes. This research introduces an automatic image registration algorithm for infrared medical images that offers the following benefits: effective detection of feature points in flat regions (cold patterns) that appear due to changes in the human body's thermal patterns, improved mismatch removal through coherent spatial mapping for improved feature point matching, and large-displacement optical flow for optimal transformation. This method was compared with various classical gold standard image registration methods to evaluate its performance. The models were compared for the three key steps of the registration process-feature detection, feature point matching, and image transformation-and the results are presented visually and quantitatively. The results demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms existing methods in all tasks, including in terms of the features detected, uniformity of feature points, matching accuracy, and control point sparsity, and achieves optimal image transformation. The performance of the proposed method with four common image types was also evaluated, and the results verify that the proposed method has a high degree of stability and can effectively register medical images under a variety of conditions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synthesis and target annotation of the alkaloid GB18

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Ingestion of alkaloid metabolites from the bark of Galbulimima...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Sodium selenate: A promising treatment for dementia

A Monash University-led study has found a promising new treatment for patients with behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia, the second most common form of dementia in the under 60s—resulting in a stabilizing of what would normally be escalating behavioral issues, and a slowing of brain shrinkage due to the disease. It is the second clinical trial to show that the drug, sodium selenate, may slow cognitive decline and neurodegenerative damage that is the hallmark of many dementias including Alzheimer's Disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cell-free DNA cues for gene expression

Cell-free DNA 'fragmentomics' empowers cancer detection and classification. Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed by cancer cells into the blood offers promising biomarkers. To combat the challenges of low concentration and high noise, previous studies aggregated the coverage signals at the transcription start sites of hundreds to thousands of tissue-specific genes to infer tissue of origin, notes Ash Alizadeh, a researcher at the Stanford School of Medicine. "These groundbreaking studies raised many new questions, such as if one can predict RNA expression levels of individual genes from cfDNA profiles," adds Alizadeh.
CANCER
Nature.com

New happenings at Nature Methods

It's been a busy start to 2022 in the editorial offices of Nature Methods. We summarize several developments here: new content types, editorial initiatives, travel and outreach, and recent Focus issues. New content types. This month we are delighted to introduce a new column, Lab & Life, written by our...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Simultaneous assessment of spontaneous cage activity and voluntary wheel running in group-housed mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08349-z, published online 15 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Annika Reuser was incorrectly listed as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Martin Bahls. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to martin.bahls@uni-greifswald.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Establishment of H3K9-methylated heterochromatin and its functions in tissue differentiation and maintenance

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Heterochromatin is characterized by dimethylated or trimethylated histone H3 Lys9 (H3K9me2 or H3K9me3, respectively) and is found at transposable elements, satellite repeats and genes, where it ensures their transcriptional silencing. The histone methyltransferases (HMTs) that methylate H3K9 - in mammals Suppressor of variegation 3"“9 homologue 1 (SUV39H1), SUV39H2, SET domain bifurcated 1 (SETDB1), SETDB2, G9A and G9A-like protein (GLP) - and the 'readers' of H3K9me2 or H3K9me3 are highly conserved and show considerable redundancy. Despite their redundancy, genetic ablation or mistargeting of an individual H3K9 methyltransferase can correlate with impaired cell differentiation, loss of tissue identity, premature aging and/or cancer. In this Review, we discuss recent advances in understanding the roles of the known H3K9-specific HMTs in ensuring transcriptional homeostasis during tissue differentiation in mammals. We examine the effects of H3K9-methylation-dependent gene repression in haematopoiesis, muscle differentiation and neurogenesis in mammals, and compare them with mechanistic insights obtained from the study of model organisms, notably Caenorhabditis elegans and Drosophila melanogaster. In all these organisms, H3K9-specific HMTs have both unique and redundant roles that ensure the maintenance of tissue integrity by restricting the binding of transcription factors to lineage-specific promoters and enhancer elements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The use of high-affinity polyhistidine binders as masking probes for the selection of an NDM-1 specific aptamer

The emergence of carbapenemase-producing multi-drug resistant Enterobacteriaceae poses a dramatic, world-wide health risk. Limited treatment options and a lack of easy-to-use methods for the detection of infections with multi-drug resistant bacteria leave the health-care system with a fast-growing challenge. Aptamers are single stranded DNA or RNA molecules that bind to their targets with high affinity and specificity and can therefore serve as outstanding detection probes. However, an effective aptamer selection process is often hampered by non-specific binding. When selections are carried out against recombinant proteins, purification tags (e.g. polyhistidine) serve as attractive side targets, which may impede protein target binding. In this study, aptamer selection was carried out against N-terminally hexa-histidine tagged New Delhi metallo-ÃŸ-lactamase 1. After 14 selection rounds binding to polyhistidine was detected rather than to New Delhi metallo-ÃŸ-lactamase 1. Hence, the selection strategy was changed. As one aptamer candidate showed remarkable binding affinity to polyhistidine, it was used as a masking probe and selection was restarted from selection round 10. Finally, after three consecutive selection rounds, an aptamer with specific binding properties to New Delhi metallo-ÃŸ-lactamase 1 was identified. This aptamer may serve as a much-needed detection probe for New Delhi metallo-ÃŸ-lactamase 1 expressing Enterobacteriaceae.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gaming stereochemistry

R/S Chemistry is a free, game-based learning tool for students to practise stereochemical assignments in an interactive setting, leading to increased student engagement in the topic. Stereochemistry is an essential concept inÂ introductory organic chemistry courses. Learning the concepts of stereochemistry, however, requires students to visualize the structures of molecules...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Blue LED-pumped intense short-wave infrared luminescence based on Cr-Yb-co-doped phosphors

The growing demand for spectroscopy applications in the areas of agriculture, retail and healthcare has led to extensive research on infrared light sources. The ability of phosphors to absorb blue light from commercial LED and convert the excitation energy into long-wavelength infrared luminescence is crucial for the design of cost-effective and high-performance phosphor-converted infrared LEDs. However, the lack of ideal blue-pumped short-wave infrared (SWIR) phosphors with an emission peak longer than 900"‰nm greatly limits the development of SWIR LEDs using light converter technology. Here we have developed a series of SWIR-emitting materials with high luminescence efficiency and excellent thermal stability by co-doping Cr3+-Yb3+ ion pairs into Lu0.2Sc0.8BO3 host materials. Benefitting from strong light absorption of Cr3+ in the blue waveband and very efficient Cr3+â†’Yb3+ energy transfer, the as-synthesized Lu0.2Sc0.8BO3:Cr3+,Yb3+ phosphor emits intense SWIR light in the 900"“1200"‰nm from Yb3+ under excitation with blue light at ~460"‰nm. The optimized phosphor presents an internal quantum yield of 73.6% and the SWIR luminescence intensity at 100"‰Â°C can still keep 88.4% of the starting value at 25"‰Â°C. SWIR LED prototype device based on Lu0.2Sc0.8BO3:Cr3+,Yb3+ phosphor exhibits exceptional luminescence performance, delivering SWIR radiant power of 18.4"‰mW with 9.3% of blue-to-SWIR power conversion efficiency and 5.0% of electricity-to-SWIR light energy conversion efficiency at 120"‰mA driving current. Moreover, under the illumination of high-power SWIR LED, covert information identification and night vision lighting have been realized, demonstrating a very bright prospect for practical applications.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

The role of NSP6 in the biogenesis of the SARS-CoV-2 replication organelle

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. SARS-CoV-2, like other coronaviruses, builds a membrane-bound replication organelle...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A subterranean adaptive radiation of amphipods in Europe

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24023-w, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Ref. 70, which incorrectly gave the reference as: Brikiatis, L. Late Mesozic North Atlantic land bridges. Earth-Sci. Rev. 159, 47"“57 (2016). The correct reference for Ref. 70 is: Brikiatis, L. The De Geer, Thulean and Beringia routes: key concepts for understanding early Cenozoic biogeography. J. Biogeogr. 41: 1036-1054 (2014). This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Increased migration and motility in XIAP-null cells mediated by the C-RAF protein kinase

The product encoded by the X-linked inhibitor of apoptosis (XIAP) gene is a multi-functional protein which not only controls caspase-dependent cell death, but also participates in inflammatory signalling, copper homeostasis, response to hypoxia and control of cell migration. Deregulation of XIAP, either by elevated expression or inherited genetic deletion, is associated with several human disease states. Reconciling XIAP-dependent signalling pathways with its role in disease progression is essential to understand how XIAP promotes the progression of human pathologies. In this study we have created a panel of genetically modified XIAP-null cell lines using TALENs and CRISPR/Cas9 to investigate the functional outcome of XIAP deletion. Surprisingly, in our genetically modified cells XIAP deletion had no effect on programmed cell death, but instead the primary phenotype we observed was a profound increase in cell migration rates. Furthermore, we found that XIAP-dependent suppression of cell migration was dependent on XIAPdependent control of C-RAF levels, a protein kinase which controls cell signalling pathways that regulate the cytoskeleton. These results suggest that XIAP is not necessary for control of the apoptotic signalling cascade, however it does have a critical role in controlling cell migration and motility that cannot be compensated for in XIAP-knockout cells.
CANCER
Nature.com

Coronavirus ‘ghosts’ found lingering in the gut

Scientists are studying whether long COVID could be linked to viral fragments found in the body months after initial infection. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the chaos of the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, oncologist and geneticist Ami Bhatt was intrigued by widespread...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Testing the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding in bacterial genomes

Arising from Christopher N. Merrikh & Houra Merrikh. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-07110-3 (2018) Genes are preferentially encoded on the leading instead of the lagging strand of DNA replication in most bacterial genomes1, likely because lagging-strand encoding is selectively disfavored. Merrikh and Merrikh, however, proposed that lagging-strand encoding is adaptive, based on their inferred gene inversions and a comparison of nucleotide substitution rates2. Here we point out methodological flaws and errors in their analyses and logical problems of their interpretation. Our new analysis of their data and analysis of other publicly available data do not support the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding.
WILDLIFE

