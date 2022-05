First published in The Gardner News Wednesday, May 11, 2022. NOTICE is hereby given that the PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS, will hold a Public Hearing at its regular meeting in the Council Chamber of City Hall, 100 E. Santa Fe, Olathe, Kansas, on the 13th day of June, 2022, at 7:00 PM, at which time and place you may be heard in regard to the vacation by plat of the dedicated utility and water line easements located within the following described property in the City of Olathe, Johnson County, Kansas:

OLATHE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO