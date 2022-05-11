Louise Hammond

JOHNSON CITY - Eddie Dean Maupin, 71, Johnson City passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of the late Willie and Jewell Heaton Maupin. Dean was retired from AO Smith where he had many friends and co-workers whom he treasured deeply. He loved the outdoors and was the ultimate Dad of the neighborhood and was always up to playing ball, going fishing, riding horses etc… Dean loved cooking for everyone, adults and kids alike were heartily invited to his cook outs, the more the merrier. He touched the lives of so many and was dearly loved by all. He still lives in our hearts until we meet again in our Heavenly Home, where we will joyfully meet again for ETERINTY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Billy and Jimmy Maupin; also a sister, Virginia Keys.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO