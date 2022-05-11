JOHNSON CITY - Louise Hammond, age 74, of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at her home. A native of Johnson City, Louise is a daughter of the late John and Betty (Noland) Hall. In addition to...
William “Bill” C. Morton, beloved mayor of Stowaway Storage, passed to his eternal home in heaven at the Johnson City Medical Center on May 10, 2022. He was born in Birmingham, AL to William Dallas Morton and Agnes Gilbert Morton in 1937. Bill spent his early years in many different areas of maintenance and auto repair. He relocated to Johnson City 30 years ago where he went to work for Walmart until he retired. During that time, he moved to the Stowaway Storage property where he quickly became a part of the family. He was known for recycling in his ‘office’ and had never met a project he could not conquer.
PINEY FLATS - Roy Cyrus Broyles, 77, of Piney Flats, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was born in Washington County but spent most of his life in Sullivan County. Roy was a farmer, and especially loved growing and selling tomatoes and pumpkins in his back yard. He also had a passion for restoring antique trucks and was always excited to attend a car show.
In 2004, on a beautiful 16th day of June, Lucas Jan Kazmier came into this world. The family will receive friends Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the funeral home chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Greg DePriest officiating. Lucas’ service may...
JOHNSON CITY - Eddie Dean Maupin, 71, Johnson City passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of the late Willie and Jewell Heaton Maupin. Dean was retired from AO Smith where he had many friends and co-workers whom he treasured deeply. He loved the outdoors and was the ultimate Dad of the neighborhood and was always up to playing ball, going fishing, riding horses etc… Dean loved cooking for everyone, adults and kids alike were heartily invited to his cook outs, the more the merrier. He touched the lives of so many and was dearly loved by all. He still lives in our hearts until we meet again in our Heavenly Home, where we will joyfully meet again for ETERINTY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Billy and Jimmy Maupin; also a sister, Virginia Keys.
GRAY - Kimberly Kaye Bonner aged 61 years, of Gray, passed away Monday morning on May 9, 2022, at her home due to cardiopulmonary issues. The family will receive friends from 3-5:00 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Strong Tower Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 5:00 pm with Pastor Jody Jenkins officiating.
HAMPTON - On May 8th 2022, Erma Dimple Wallace Burgess, Hampton was given the most wonderful Mother's Day gift. She got to walk in Heaven's gate. Erma was born in Carter County on January 20, 1925, to the late Lillian Stevens Wallace and Luther Garfield Wallace. She was a graduate of Hampton High School. Erma was retired from ITT. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was loved by everyone, and, in return, she loved all.
HILTONS, Va. — If you combined music legends Doc Watson and Jerry Lee Lewis, you might come up with an artist like Jeff Little. The Jeff Little Trio will return to the Carter Family Fold on Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m., where Little will offer up his rockabilly music steeped in mountain tradition.
Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke, 100, died peacefully at her home on May 8, 2022, of complications of dementia. Vivian was born April 24, 1922, in Great Falls, Montana, oldest of four children. Much of her early childhood and schooling were spent on the ranches located outside of Great Falls, where her father found work – “a real cowboy.” Life was difficult, so over time her mother with the children moved back into the growing city of Great Falls where many relatives lived. Vivian always found part-time jobs to help out. She loved to go to the five-cent movies and visit her Aunt Florence, who managed a boarding house often visited by “later-to-be” famous people, such as Bob Still and other old western movie actors, or artist Charlie Russell. Vivian became an accomplished furrier/seamstress at a department store in town. She later brought that trade back to Kingsport, making alterations on fur coats or shawls for ladies in this area.
KINGSPORT - Jack Satterfield, 80, of Kingsport, went home on Friday, May 6, 2022. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00pm at West View Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 6:00pm with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. Jack will be laid to...
TELFORD - Tammy L. (Ingram) Broyles, 49, of Telford, TN, passed away at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, May 6, 2022. Tammy was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, to Bobby and Joyce Ingram. Tammy was a native of Johnson City but had lived in Telford for the...
JOHNSON CITY - Brenda Elaine Harrell Heaton, age 65, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her residence. Brenda was born in Carter County on April 8, 1957, to the late Andrew Harrison Harrell and Ruby Ellen Simpson Harrell. In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Gary Fagan; and four brothers, Melvin Harrell, James Harrell, Geter Harrell and Bobby Harrell.
May 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported news about area citizens, as well as news about the town of Jonesboro. Several advertisements were also listed among the news accounts. “Capt. Deaderick was in Bristol last Thursday.”. “Lilby Febuary returned from Athens last...
Johnson City's first major health facility, Memorial Hospital, opened to the public in 1911. After it came Appalachian Hospital in 1931, which was again renamed Memorial Hospital decades later and then replaced by Johnson City Medical Center in 1980. In celebration of 110 years of service to the region, Ballad...
ELIZABETHTON — Retired Carter County deputy Rocky Croy has announced his candidacy for sheriff of Carter County in the Thursday, Aug. 4, county general election. Croy is running as an independent and will challenge Republican candidate Mile Fraley. Fraley defeated the incumbent sheriff, Republican Dexter Lunceford, in the May primary.
Members of the Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion will host its annual public observance of Memorial Day. The event will be held on May 30 at the “Spirit of the American Doughboy” statue in front of Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center, 105 E. Main St., which is across the street from the city’s Municipal and Safety Building.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maria Wilson of Virginia High School won the Congressional Art Competition in Virginia’s Ninth District with “Highlands Sunset,” according to a press release from Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA). Another local student, Twin Springs’ Emma Dingus, took home third place with “Appalachian Evening.” Second...
Amid the loud bustle of traffic, massive murals depicting animals and plants native to Northeast Tennessee are taking shape under the Interstate 26 overpass on North Roan Street. Johnson City has hired Felipe Ortiz, an artist originally from Colombia, to paint the pieces across four walls under the bridge. Ortiz...
A large contingent of Daniel Boone student-athletes signed on to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level on Thursday inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. Highlighted by five Division I signees, the Trailblazer athletic program as a whole has been blessed with exceptional talent over the last four years.
ELIZABETHTON — With the warm weather of spring already here, it won’t be long before the weekly Covered Bridge Jams are back. In addition to the weekly events, there will also be a special bluegrass event as part of the Jams. This event, called the “Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree,” will take place on June 11 and will start at 5 p.m. on the Covered Bridge Stage. As with all Covered Bridge Jam events, it will be free and open to the public.
BRISTOL — When the Southern rock band, 49 Winchester, takes the stage in Bristol on Friday to celebrate its latest album, the Southwest Virginia natives will do so while looking at the faces of some of the people they love the most — people from home. “It’s really...
