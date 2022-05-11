GE Varsity baseball does well on the road

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to return day-to-day management of Johnson County Transit from the Kansas City Transportation Authority back to Johnson County. Beginning August 1, 2022, the JCT division will fall within the Public Works Department. “Johnson County views this action as a positive...
First published in The Gardner News Wednesday, May 11, 2022. PUBLICATION SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 22-22, PASSED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF OLATHE, KANSAS ON THE 3rd DAY OF MAY 2022. SUMMARY. On May 3, 2022, the Governing Body of the City of Olathe, Kansas passed Ordinance...
Comments / 0