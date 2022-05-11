Kentucky mother pleads not guilty to killing 2 children

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) —

A Kentucky woman accused of fatally stabbing her two children has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Nikki James, 43, appeared Tuesday for an initial appearance in Fayette District Court, news outlets reported.

James was charged last week with killing Deon Williams, 13, and Skyler Williams, 5. First responders were called to a Lexington home on a report of an injured person and found an adult and two children with stab wounds, officials said.

The children were pronounced dead at a hospital of multiple stab and incised wounds, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office said.

James is being held without bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, news outlets reported.