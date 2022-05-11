ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky mother pleads not guilty to killing 2 children

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) —

A Kentucky woman accused of fatally stabbing her two children has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Nikki James, 43, appeared Tuesday for an initial appearance in Fayette District Court, news outlets reported.

James was charged last week with killing Deon Williams, 13, and Skyler Williams, 5. First responders were called to a Lexington home on a report of an injured person and found an adult and two children with stab wounds, officials said.

The children were pronounced dead at a hospital of multiple stab and incised wounds, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office said.

James is being held without bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, news outlets reported.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Bond, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
wdrb.com

Gilday's attorney wants to change plea in fatal shooting at former Kentucky lawmaker's home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys want to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill for the man accused of murdering a former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter. Shannon Gilday, 23, is accused of killing a sleeping Jordan Morgan, 32, in a violent home invasion in Richmond, Kentucky, in February. He's charged with capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the Commonwealth recently arrested 12 people and more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group of people and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation.
LONDON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Former Scott County coroner faces multiple charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Scott County Coroner John Goble resigned his office on Wednesday, shortly before he pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy to commit theft of weapons and ammunition charges, at U.S. District Court here. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky says, according to Goble’s...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Ap#Fayette District Court
The Associated Press

Man found not guilty in love-triangle death in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man was found not guilty in the killing of a man who was shot last September in a Lincoln apartment. A jury found Lendell Harris, 24, not guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder or manslaughter and a gun charge in the death of 28-year-old Alonzo Jones, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wymt.com

Two men plead guilty to federal cockfighting charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two men previously charged in connection to a cockfighting operation in Laurel County pleaded guilty to federal charges, according to our news partners at the Herald Leader. Rickie D. Johnson, 55, pleaded guilty in early May to conspiring to operate the Bald Rock Chicken Pit...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

890K+
Followers
435K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy