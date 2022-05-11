ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and predictions

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox (11-19) are on the road for the second game of their series against the Atlanta Braves (14-17) Wednesday night as they attempt to claw their way out of the AL East's basement. First pitch from Truist Park will be at 7:20 p.m. ET. Let's analyze Tipico Sportsbook's...

Watch Red Sox star Rafael Devers blast huge grand slam vs. Braves

Rafael Devers is doing everything he can to help the Boston Red Sox end their five-game losing streak in Atlanta. The star third baseman gave the Red Sox a 6-0 lead in the second inning of Tuesday night's game against the Braves with a grand slam. This blast gave the...
Braves open 2-game series with the Red Sox

LINE: Braves -134, Red Sox +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a two-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Atlanta has an 8-8 record at home and a 14-16 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.
MLB odds: How bettors are reacting to New York Mets, Yankees hot starts

The teams from the Big Apple apparently are a big hit with MLB bettors. The Mets and Yankees were the first MLB teams to reach 20 wins this season, and bettors (and batters, likely) are taking notice. As are the oddsmakers. Here's a look at the shift in lines for...
Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
Red Sox look to secure 2-game series win against the Braves

LINE: Braves -131, Red Sox +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves square off on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Red Sox won the first, 9-4. Atlanta is 14-17 overall and 8-9 at home. The Braves...
Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Late Game Woes Continue Following Blown Call

The Red Sox dropped their series finale Wednesday, falling to the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves 5-3. The end result did not come without controversy, as Boston manager Alex Cora and his catcher Kevin Plawecki were both tossed from the game for arguing ball and strikes following a blown call by home plate umpire Adam Beck. A fourth ball that would have given Boston a 4-3 lead, was instead called strike three, leaving the Red Sox’s three base runners stranded.
Watch: Braves Walk-Off Win Against The Red Sox

The Braves advanced to 15-17 in the 32 games that they have played in so far this season. Their record is not very good, but the entire National League East Division has been so bad that the Braves are actually in second place. The first place team is the New...
Baltimore Orioles one of baseball's best bets in May

The Baltimore Orioles were projected to win 61.5 games in 2022; dead last in Major League Baseball. Now, they've become baseball's best bet in the month of May. Perhaps there's a little Orioles magic in the air. Following their 5-3 road win against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night, Baltimore improved to 13-17 on the season, and 7-3 on the moneyline in their last 10 games. They also rank fifth in all of baseball on the run line this year at 18-12-0, and are 8-2 on the run line over their last 10.
Dodgers, Yankees dominating in different ways to begin season

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are two of Major League Baseball’s power brands. And so far this season, their success is matching that branding. Both the Yankees (22-8) and Dodgers (20-9) are sitting in first place in their respective divisions, not to mention they fact that they have the best records in baseball coming into Thursday.
