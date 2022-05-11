ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

MDMA as medicine: Stemming the tide of veteran suicides in Western North Carolina

By Cory Vaillancourt
Smoky Mountain News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAround midnight on Christmas Eve in 2006, Jonathan Lubecky found himself alone in a Raleigh tavern listening to church bells chiming off in the distance. In the cold dark streets with tears streaming down his face, he sought them out, but he was really in search of something more — solace...

Joseph Settineri
1d ago

I'm a veteran of Vietnam luckily one of those more fortunate ones that is all put together. I was wondering if there is a place that I can contact that would have some of these men that need a friend that understands what they've been through I may be able to help

