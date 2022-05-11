MDMA as medicine: Stemming the tide of veteran suicides in Western North Carolina

As the state starts to allocate opioid settlement money, a debate is arising over the compatibility of spiritual approaches with medication-assisted treatment. Across the country, states are beginning to receive money from opioid settlements with pharmaceutical manufacturers, drug distributors and pharmacies. In the coming months and years, more than $30 billion will be flowing through the pipeline to fund treatment, prevention, recovery, education and social outreach. Each state has established its own plan on how funds will be allocated—in most cases a split between the state itself and localities, and in some instances also a fund overseen by an advisory authority. Providers, advocates and other stakeholders eagerly await the influx of much-needed resources to build out treatment services and infrastructure and beat back the substance use epidemic.

