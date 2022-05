Bingham County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Lawrence Henrie and Deputy Brook Ferro deployed a spike strip device across Shilling Avenue just prior to a bridge spanning the Blackfoot River. Henrie controlled the spike strip from a position on the opposite side of the road from Yupe and Ferro stood just off the roadway near a marked patrol vehicle. Yupe drove directly towards Henrie and Ferro, prompting Henrie to open fire on the truck. Henrie’s shots struck the driver’s side of the pickup truck, but Yupe continued driving. Both deputies narrowly avoided being hit by the truck; as it passed passed within two feet of Henrie and within approximately ten feet of Ferro.

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO