Rollover Crash in Minnesota Kills One, Seriously Injures Another

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say an electrical worker died Tuesday morning in southern Minnesota after being run over by a skid loader. It happened along Highway 99 near County Road 140, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Tanner Dosch, an employee of the Minnesota Valley Electrical Company. (credit: CBS) The sheriff’s office said Dosch was riding in the skid loader’s bucket and another MVEC employee was driving. As the vehicle left the highway and drove into the ditch, Dosch’s harness rope was pulled under the vehicle, which caused Dosch to be pulled from the bucket and run over. Dosch was pronounced dead at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts. MVEC said the crew was working on a power line project. “Working as a lineman is an honorable profession. Our linemen work in potentially dangerous situations every day,” MVEC CEO Ryan Hentges said. “Today that danger became all too real. Tanner was a valued member of our team. This is a very sad time, and Tanner’s family is in our thoughts and prayers.” Dosch’s death is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol, the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

2 DAYS AGO