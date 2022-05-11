Race for Clark County Commissioner for District 2

UDel Clyde Taylor 1/25/1947 - 5/9/2022 UDel Clyde Taylor, born January 25, 1947, in Rigby, Idaho passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on May 9, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer. He spent his final moments surrounded by his loving family. UDel was born to Clyde and Ruth Taylor and spent his childhood growing up in Grant, Idaho. He grew up on the family farm where he worked side by side with his father growing and harvesting crops and milking dairy cows. He thoroughly enjoyed sports as a player, coach, and spectator. UDel met Laina Later, and they married on August 25, 1964, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later sealed as a family on May 2, 1980, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. UDel is preceded in death by his infant son, Shawn UDel Taylor, his father Clyde William Taylor and mother Ruth Hymas Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife, Laina and his children: Trina (Mark) Shepherd, Scott (Carmella) Taylor and TyRee (Kyle) Gilbert. He is also survived by his sister LuDene Casper, his brother, Thayle (KimBerly) Taylor as well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

