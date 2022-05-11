ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, ID

Race for Clark County Commissioner for District 2

Post Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s May 17 primary election will see incumbent Clark County Commissioner Greg Shenton’s seat contested by two individuals, Steven Gilger and Katie Cross. The Jefferson Star reached out to all three candidates in the election and asked them to fill out an online survey. The following are responses received by...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Clark County brings in new county ambulance

Clark County acquired a new ambulance this last week, after ordering from Braun Northwest over a year ago. Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Egan stated she began the process for acquiring a new ambulance in September of 2020 when the Idaho Department of Commerce reached out to her about their Community Development Block Grant.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

County library district parting ways with city of Idaho Falls

A 40-year partnership between Idaho Falls Public Library and Bonneville County is coming to an end this year as the county’s library district board trustees recently decided to create a separate county library. The library district plans to open a main library branch in or near Ammon this October....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Challis fire hall dedication set for May 21

It took years longer than expected, but the new Challis fire station is almost complete, Challis firefighter Doug Hammond reports. North Custer Rural Fire District officials have scheduled a Saturday, May 21 open house and building dedication to celebrate the new building. Equipment and supplies have been moved from the...
CHALLIS, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
County
Clark County, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Post Register

Urban Renewal resolution tabled by JC Commissioners, Rigby accepts

A decision to declare land along the west side of Highway 48 eligible for future projects by the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency was tabled by Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on May 2 and later accepted by Rigby City Council on May 5. Brent Tolman, with Rigby Urban Renewal brought...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

UDel Clyde Taylor

UDel Clyde Taylor 1/25/1947 - 5/9/2022 UDel Clyde Taylor, born January 25, 1947, in Rigby, Idaho passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on May 9, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer. He spent his final moments surrounded by his loving family. UDel was born to Clyde and Ruth Taylor and spent his childhood growing up in Grant, Idaho. He grew up on the family farm where he worked side by side with his father growing and harvesting crops and milking dairy cows. He thoroughly enjoyed sports as a player, coach, and spectator. UDel met Laina Later, and they married on August 25, 1964, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later sealed as a family on May 2, 1980, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. UDel is preceded in death by his infant son, Shawn UDel Taylor, his father Clyde William Taylor and mother Ruth Hymas Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife, Laina and his children: Trina (Mark) Shepherd, Scott (Carmella) Taylor and TyRee (Kyle) Gilbert. He is also survived by his sister LuDene Casper, his brother, Thayle (KimBerly) Taylor as well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Letter to the Editor: Caring about the future of Rigby

Major planning and zoning changes are being sought by a developer that will affect the Rigby Lake area and our entire community. Our kids and grandkids deserve a community that grows intentionally, not to inherit the fallout from a few individuals trying to capitalize on a big payoff. 60 acres...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Caldwell to begin chip sealing May 31, several roads impacted

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Caldwell will begin seal coating its roads May 31. Several major roads will be affected including Ustick - Boulevard to Kimball, Lake - Boulevard to Ustick, Indiana - Cleveland to Laster, Montana - Ustick to Laster and 10th - Ustick to Laster.
CALDWELL, ID
Person
Jesus Christ
Post Register

Boise High School principal warns parents of scheduled armed protest

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School principal Robb Thompson sent an email warning parents of a potentially armed protest scheduled outside the school. The demonstration, led by gun rights activists, is protesting the school district's student safety policies, Thompson says. "According to the social media posts, some protestors may be carrying firearms."
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Bird Flu Now Confirmed in 5 Southern Idaho Counties

BOISE - The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has received confirmation of multiple cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus, also known as Bird Flu, in five southern Idaho counties, impacting 5 poultry flocks and 2 non-poultry flocks. HPAI is a viral disease and requires rapid response because it is...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Forest Service gives away trees for Arbor Day

The threat of rain and plenty of clouds kept some people inside their vehicles as they pulled into the parking lot at the Forest Service office in Challis to get their free seedlings on the 150th celebration of Arbor Day. About 300 seedlings were given away in the annual event...
CHALLIS, ID
#The Jefferson Star#Clark Co#The Deputy Court Clerk
Newstalk KGVO

Homicide Suspect at Large Considered Armed and Dangerous

20 year-old Tyler Urich, suspected of shooting 22 year-old Rozlyn Bluemel to death after an argument that occurred on Tuesday near Flathead Lake, is still at large, according to Lake County authorities. Late Tuesday night, Lake County 9-1-1 received a call reporting a domestic disturbance that occurred in a Tribal...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Post Register

Capitol riot prosecutors ask for 2 months for Idaho woman

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Idaho woman who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol should be sentenced to two months in jail and ordered to serve community service in part because it was her second time forcing entry into a capitol building.
BOISE, ID
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Idaho State Journal

Bank of Idaho announces deal to purchase five branches, expand service into Eastern Washington

IDAHO FALLS — Bank of Idaho today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Seattle-based HomeStreet Inc. to acquire an Eastern Washington branch network. Bank of Idaho will extend its branch footprint by acquiring five branches in Spokane, Kennewick, Dayton, Yakima and Sunnyside. Homestreet will continue to operate dozens of branches across the western U.S.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Leaders in Learning: Idaho Junior Regional Botball Competition takes over Emmett M.S.

Educational robotics are taking schools by storm. And last month, Emmett Middle School hosted the Idaho Junior Botball Regional Tournament. This program allows middle and high school students to collaborate and compete in a team-oriented robotics competition. Over a dozen teams competed in the Regional Tournament. Students use science, engineering,...
EMMETT, ID
Post Register

IFPD officers clash with city over vacation hours

Several Idaho Falls Police Department officers are campaigning for an increase to officers’ vacation hours, saying officers are maxing out their accrued hours due to low staffing. Under the city’s policy, officers accrue vacation hours based on seniority until they hit a cap of 240 hours, after which they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Idaho desperately needs help from its independent voters on May 17

Article 1, section 19 of the Idaho Constitution boldly proclaims: “No power, civil or military, shall at any time interfere with or prevent the free and lawful exercise of the right of suffrage.” The right to vote is one of the most important tools we citizens have to shape the future of our State for ourselves and our children. All parents want a better life for their kids, but it won’t happen if we sit on our hands on election day.
IDAHO STATE

