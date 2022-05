PULLMAN - The city of Pullman has announced that construction of a roundabout at State Route 27 and Albion Drive will begin on Monday, May 16. According to the city, Phase 1 of the project, which will begin construction on the west half of the roundabout, is expected to last through June 13. During Phase 1, traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary signals and flaggers. Roads during this time will be rough and gravel-surfaced.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO