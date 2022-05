The Shoup Bridge campground, about 5 miles south of Salmon on U.S. Highway 93, is scheduled to close Monday, May 16. Bruce Hallman, public affairs officer with the Bureau of Land Management, said the BLM campground will reopen in June after the trailhead for the new trail between the campground and Main Street in Salmon is finished. That construction project was underway last summer and stopped for the winter. Most of the non-motorized trail has been built.

