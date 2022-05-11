ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, ID

In Brief

Post Register
 1 day ago

Due to the Memorial Day Holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the June 1 edition. Deadline for the Star Plus will be 4 p.m. on May 25. For The Jefferson...

www.postregister.com

Post Register

Letter to the Editor: Caring about the future of Rigby

Major planning and zoning changes are being sought by a developer that will affect the Rigby Lake area and our entire community. Our kids and grandkids deserve a community that grows intentionally, not to inherit the fallout from a few individuals trying to capitalize on a big payoff. 60 acres...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Urban Renewal resolution tabled by JC Commissioners, Rigby accepts

A decision to declare land along the west side of Highway 48 eligible for future projects by the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency was tabled by Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on May 2 and later accepted by Rigby City Council on May 5. Brent Tolman, with Rigby Urban Renewal brought...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Challis fire hall dedication set for May 21

It took years longer than expected, but the new Challis fire station is almost complete, Challis firefighter Doug Hammond reports. North Custer Rural Fire District officials have scheduled a Saturday, May 21 open house and building dedication to celebrate the new building. Equipment and supplies have been moved from the...
CHALLIS, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Vote for Jerald Raymond

Jerald Raymond shows his integrity in all that he does. In his previous term of office, he proved to be able to interface with residents and those in leadership and was able to discuss the issues. He worked closely with the other legislators from our district; they were a team representing us.
AGRICULTURE
Post Register

Clark County brings in new county ambulance

Clark County acquired a new ambulance this last week, after ordering from Braun Northwest over a year ago. Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Egan stated she began the process for acquiring a new ambulance in September of 2020 when the Idaho Department of Commerce reached out to her about their Community Development Block Grant.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Ron Nate is aligned with IFF

For the past two legislative sessions, Mr. Ron Nate has repeatedly worked hard to cut funding to Idaho colleges and universities. This past session, Mr. Nate proposed cutting the higher education budget $1.3 million over his claims of Idaho universities having a social justice agenda. Mr. Nate's evidence for this supposed indoctrination came almost word for word from the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Mr. Nate was verbally taken to the woodshed by University of Idaho President Scott Green over his false claims. Mr. Nate's proposed budget cuts were rebuffed by the Joint Finance & Appropriation Committee and the Legislature itself.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Campground near Salmon closed for construction

The Shoup Bridge campground, about 5 miles south of Salmon on U.S. Highway 93, is scheduled to close Monday, May 16. Bruce Hallman, public affairs officer with the Bureau of Land Management, said the BLM campground will reopen in June after the trailhead for the new trail between the campground and Main Street in Salmon is finished. That construction project was underway last summer and stopped for the winter. Most of the non-motorized trail has been built.
SALMON, ID
Post Register

County library district parting ways with city of Idaho Falls

A 40-year partnership between Idaho Falls Public Library and Bonneville County is coming to an end this year as the county’s library district board trustees recently decided to create a separate county library. The library district plans to open a main library branch in or near Ammon this October....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Why I'm supporting Britt Raybould

I’m supporting Britt Raybould in the election because she will best support our local schools and provide our students with the best advantages and opportunities. Unfortunately, her opponent, Ron Nate, wants to spend our tax dollars on vouchers and private education, thus weakening our public education system. Ron Nate...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Let’s vote well this primary

I am passionate about Idaho. Think about it. We have a representative government. If we don’t vote, our sovereignty is lost and our way of life dies. My love and passion beat strongest for Idahoans who in 1890 chose to become a new state, the 43rd, in this great nation. They knew that Idaho was conceived in liberty and then dedicated themselves to the proposition, that all men and women are created equal. Joyfully we have the opportunity to rededicate ourselves to that proposition with our vote.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Capitol riot prosecutors ask for 2 months for Idaho woman

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Idaho woman who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol should be sentenced to two months in jail and ordered to serve community service in part because it was her second time forcing entry into a capitol building.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Don’t elect Little, Bedke or Simpson

Don’t believe the political ads for Gov. Brad Little, Rep. Scott Bedke, and U.S. Rep. Simpson. Gov. Little has done little for Idaho. He didn’t stand up for the people of Idaho during the COVID mess like the South Dakota and Florida governors and the Idaho Legislature. He has refused to debate his fellow candidates because he can’t defend his previous actions as a poor governor.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

AT&T technology could improve public safety response

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — AT&T will be rolling out new technology in Idaho this week called "Locate Before Route" the new service will allow first responders to locate callers during a 911 dispatch call. Current cellphone towers can help first responders with the location of a caller, however, they...
CELL PHONES
Post Register

Thunder Ridge student recognized as Presidential Scholar

A Bonneville Joint School District 93 student was recently named a Presidential Scholar, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that Logan Frey, a Thunder Ridge High School senior, was selected as one of the 161 national Presidential Scholars. The only other student in Idaho that earned this award is Katharine Elizabeth Turcke at Boise High School.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Forest Service gives away trees for Arbor Day

The threat of rain and plenty of clouds kept some people inside their vehicles as they pulled into the parking lot at the Forest Service office in Challis to get their free seedlings on the 150th celebration of Arbor Day. About 300 seedlings were given away in the annual event...
CHALLIS, ID
Post Register

CBS2, local non-profit host veteran suicide prevention town hall

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 is teaming up with Idaho-based non-profit One More Day to raise awareness on how to prevent veteran suicides. On Monday, May 16th, General Mike Garrett will join One More Day’s David Conley for a Town Hall. It’s taking place at noon on One...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

UDel Clyde Taylor

UDel Clyde Taylor 1/25/1947 - 5/9/2022 UDel Clyde Taylor, born January 25, 1947, in Rigby, Idaho passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on May 9, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer. He spent his final moments surrounded by his loving family. UDel was born to Clyde and Ruth Taylor and spent his childhood growing up in Grant, Idaho. He grew up on the family farm where he worked side by side with his father growing and harvesting crops and milking dairy cows. He thoroughly enjoyed sports as a player, coach, and spectator. UDel met Laina Later, and they married on August 25, 1964, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later sealed as a family on May 2, 1980, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. UDel is preceded in death by his infant son, Shawn UDel Taylor, his father Clyde William Taylor and mother Ruth Hymas Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife, Laina and his children: Trina (Mark) Shepherd, Scott (Carmella) Taylor and TyRee (Kyle) Gilbert. He is also survived by his sister LuDene Casper, his brother, Thayle (KimBerly) Taylor as well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Boise High School principal warns parents of scheduled armed protest

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School principal Robb Thompson sent an email warning parents of a potentially armed protest scheduled outside the school. The demonstration, led by gun rights activists, is protesting the school district's student safety policies, Thompson says. "According to the social media posts, some protestors may be carrying firearms."
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Shipley, Randall

Randall Lee Shipley. Born in Idaho Falls to Raymond and Susanne Shipley. Attended schools in IF. Graduated in 1968 from Bonneville high school. Married Dory Ann Emerick in 1970. He was a delivery driver for Sears then BMC West as a crane operator/truck driver for 46 years. He enjoyed playing pool, camping, hunting, and riding ATVs. He is survived by his wife and 2 sons, Randy Lee Jr. and Shane Lynn Shipley. Sisters Linda Lee's Shipley and Gloria Shipley. Preceded in death by his parents. No services will be held. Randall 6/16/1951 - 4/22/2022Shipley.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

IFPD officers clash with city over vacation hours

Several Idaho Falls Police Department officers are campaigning for an increase to officers’ vacation hours, saying officers are maxing out their accrued hours due to low staffing. Under the city’s policy, officers accrue vacation hours based on seniority until they hit a cap of 240 hours, after which they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Community Policy