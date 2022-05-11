ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Prayers of Rest and Refuge: A Taizé Style Service

By Spy Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity Cathedral in Easton opens its doors to the community on the 2nd Tuesday of the month, for prayers of rest and refuge, done in the style of the ecumenical Taizé community in France. The Taizé style of worship offers a simple service of chanting,...

The Women’s Mural Comes to Cambridge

Cambridge is about to be put on the map again. Coming in the next few weeks will be the installation of a remarkable public art project, The Dorchester Women’s Mural, featuring 12 past and current Dorchester-based women who have made a significant contribution in their field that extends far beyond their community.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Annual Douglass-Tubman Celebration features Jamie Raskin

The Talbot County Democratic Party’s annual Douglass-Tubman event has been reimagined as an old-fashioned fair that includes not only local, state, and federal candidates, but the booths and tents of community organizations, food vendors, beverages and live music. This event, free and open to the public, will be held at Moton Park in Easton on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 3 – 6 pm.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Down on Washington Street

Love this view of North Washington Street Easton, Maryland! Maybe the cars date this as the late 1950s? The visible A & P store is now the Good Will Super Store. Three of the four mid nineteenth century Langsdale Houses are visible on the right. The third one from the right is the only one remaining in that location. Two of the remaining three were moved to Bay Street and the center visible Langsdale House was demolished to make room for the present Town Parking Lot entrance! Photo from the Talbot Historical Society’s H. Robins Hollyday Collection.
EASTON, MD
Delmarva Review: Already Broken by Irene Hoge Smith

Author’s Note: My family lived on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, when I was born, and remained there for two years before beginning a series of moves that would take us to Maryland, California, Michigan, and New York. Between Michigan and New York before our mother left us with our father. My memories before that rupture became hard to hang on to, and impossible to corroborate.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pickering Creek Audubon Center June Public Programs

Humans aren’t the only species that build homes for shelter and warmth. This webinar will dive into the amazing world of animal architects and the inspiration humans draw from these beautiful buildings. From the labyrinthian ant nest to the iconic Beaver dam and many other homes in between come and learn about amazing structures built by wildlife across Delmarva. REGISTER HERE.
ANIMALS
St. Michaels Community Center Launches Capital Campaign

The St. Michaels Community Center is kicking off the first capital campaign in its 32-year history to renew, rebuild, and revitalize its aged building in the Town’s Historic District. The St. Michaels Community Center purchased its Railroad Avenue headquarters in 2015. The structure was constructed before World War II...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
Re-Vision Exhibit on View Through September at Adkins Arboretum

Like enormous 3-D drawings, vines sweep and spiral, bend and corkscrew around the trees in Howard and Mary McCoy’s outdoor sculpture exhibit, Re-Vision, at Adkins Arboretum. Interspersed with Mary’s poems directly inspired by the Adkins landscape, they are on view through Sept. 30. On Sat., June 4, from 2 to 4 p.m., there will be a reception for the McCoys’ outdoor show and Chinese painter and calligrapher Kit-Keung Kan’s exhibit in the Visitor’s Center, including a guided sculpture and poetry walk.
CENTREVILLE, MD
Late-Bloomer Cicadas Will Be Rising From The Dirt In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders may have thought they wouldn’t see cicadas for another 17 years after the insects rose from the ground to bask in the sunlight in 2021. But it turns out that some late bloomers may emerge from their underground resting spaces. Experts say the first cicadas may have started to emerge this month. But Marylanders likely won’t see them until late May when soil temperatures have exceeded 64 degrees. The good news is that the loud insects are often eaten by birds or other predators, so it’s possible that their presence won’t even be noticed.
COVID-19 May 13, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. Community levels in Kent and Talbot counties are now MEDIUM. Community levels in Caroline, Dorchester,...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Lewes beaches will be unguarded in 2022

For the first time anyone can remember, Lewes public beaches will be unguarded this season. A lack of lifeguards has forced the city to take the action. Throughout summer 2021, the beaches of Lewes were guarded by eight lifeguards, two fewer than the city normally employs to patrol its beaches. Wanting to avoid an employee shortage for summer 2022, Lewes officials spoke with surrounding municipalities about the rate of pay for their lifeguards and beach patrols, and raised their hourly rate from $13.49 an hour to $16 an hour in order to remain competitive. Recruitment efforts began a few months ago and included outreach to local schools and advertisements in the Cape Gazette. Unfortunately, in early April, 16-year lifeguard veteran and now former captain, Elisha Hartman, informed Lewes officials that she would not be returning to lifeguard for the town this year, creating another job opening and a void in leadership.
LEWES, DE
Space…Shapes…Scapes Award Winners Announced

The Working Artists’ Forum (WAF) announced the winners of the Columbia Art Center exhibit, Space…Shapes…Scapes, during the Friday, May 6 evening Exhibition Opening and Awards Ceremony. Although selecting award winners is both difficult and subjective, show judge Jane McElvany Coonce, an artist and educator from the Washington,...
COLUMBIA, MD
Makers Market Opens in St. Michaels May 21

Makers Market opens in St. Michaels, MD, May 21st. This Summer, monthly gathering of local artisans, weavers, jewelry designers, mosaic artists, seashell crafters, local bakers and much more will begin on Saturday, May 21on the front lawn of our host, the St. Michaels Inn, from 9am – 3pm. Parking is available in the back lot of the motel. Joe Hickey is on board to entertain with great music. There will also be a kid’s craft table, hamburgers and hot dogs on sale for lunch with chips, sodas and dessert and plenty of beautiful and unique artistry to browse through. Vendor spots are still available. The Makers Market is brought to you by the Bayside Friends. Bayside Friends operates as a component fund under The Foundation for Community Development Inc., a registered 501(c)3 charitable organization. For more information visit www.buildingstrongercommunities.org. For more information or a vendor application, please email trish@baysidefriends.org or call 410-829-3883. Hope to see you there!
SAINT MICHAELS, MD

