Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown will soon honor six fallen troopers. On Monday, May 16 at 9:00 a.m., troopers from Post 4 will travel to the grave sites of their fallen brethren and place wreaths in honor of their ultimate sacrifice in service to the citizens of the commonwealth, KSP Post 4 spokesman Scotty Sharp said. The ceremonies are in coordination with National Police Memorial Week (May 11 through May 17).

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO