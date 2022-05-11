Special Chesapeake Forum Field Trip to Mt Cuba for the Green Thumb Tour

Love this view of North Washington Street Easton, Maryland! Maybe the cars date this as the late 1950s? The visible A & P store is now the Good Will Super Store. Three of the four mid nineteenth century Langsdale Houses are visible on the right. The third one from the right is the only one remaining in that location. Two of the remaining three were moved to Bay Street and the center visible Langsdale House was demolished to make room for the present Town Parking Lot entrance! Photo from the Talbot Historical Society’s H. Robins Hollyday Collection.

