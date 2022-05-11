ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, MD

University of Maryland Urgent Care Opens Newest Location Today In Chester / Kent Island

By UM Shore Regional Health
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Maryland Medical System today opened its newest University of Maryland Urgent Care (UMUC) location, located in the Kent Town Market Shopping Center off Maryland Route 50 (25 Kent Town Market, Suite 100A in Chester). The opening of UMUC’sKent Island location is long overdue and fills a...

Annual Douglass-Tubman Celebration features Jamie Raskin

The Talbot County Democratic Party’s annual Douglass-Tubman event has been reimagined as an old-fashioned fair that includes not only local, state, and federal candidates, but the booths and tents of community organizations, food vendors, beverages and live music. This event, free and open to the public, will be held at Moton Park in Easton on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 3 – 6 pm.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
COVID-19 May 13, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key points for today. Community levels in Kent and Talbot counties are now MEDIUM. Community levels in Caroline, Dorchester,...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Delmarva Review: Already Broken by Irene Hoge Smith

Author’s Note: My family lived on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, when I was born, and remained there for two years before beginning a series of moves that would take us to Maryland, California, Michigan, and New York. Between Michigan and New York before our mother left us with our father. My memories before that rupture became hard to hang on to, and impossible to corroborate.
WASHINGTON, DC
Talbot County Council Notes: We’re Moving On by Carol Voyles

“We’re going to have fun today,” a county council member noted upon entering the Bradley meeting room for their May 3 meeting. The room was filled with smiling faces, and congratulatory and celebratory moments would prevail. The meeting got off to a good start by naming Dan Schekenburger as the new director of the Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board and then honoring the Talbot County Department of Corrections for its exemplary service.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Main Street District of Downtown Easton Receives Grant Award

The Easton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) has been granted $99,250 for use in the Main Street District of Downtown Easton. The award was part of the nearly $10 million announced by Governor Larry Hogan through the new Community Safety Works program to more than 300 business districts and nonprofit organizations across Maryland.
EASTON, MD
The Mediation Room: What is Mediation Anyway? By Steve Forrer

Editor’s note: For almost as long as we have been publishing the Spy newspapers, we have been in awe of the various nonprofit organizations like Community Mediation Upper Shore in Chestertown and Mid Shore Community Mediation Center in Easton, who have successfully resolved countless family conflicts, student feuds, and bad neighbor relations through this very effective method of conflict resolution. We felt this subject was important enough to establish a column with the help of the former Dean of University of Maryland Global Campus, Steve Forrer, to discuss every other week how mediation can be used to encourage our Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot Counties to embrace this remarkable tool even more in the future. Steve begins his column today in all three Spy newspapers.
EASTON, MD
Talbot Historical Society Project Rewind: Down on Washington Street

Love this view of North Washington Street Easton, Maryland! Maybe the cars date this as the late 1950s? The visible A & P store is now the Good Will Super Store. Three of the four mid nineteenth century Langsdale Houses are visible on the right. The third one from the right is the only one remaining in that location. Two of the remaining three were moved to Bay Street and the center visible Langsdale House was demolished to make room for the present Town Parking Lot entrance! Photo from the Talbot Historical Society’s H. Robins Hollyday Collection.
EASTON, MD
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh To Host Larry Young Morning Show

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is set to host The Larry Young Morning Show on WOLB 1010 AM beginning Monday, May 16th for two weeks!. The 71-year-old will be live on air from 7 am to 10 am Monday through Friday. Pugh served as Baltimore City’s 50th mayor from 2016 until 2019. She was released from prison after serving a little over two years earlier this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tidewater Inn Announces Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting for Terrasse Spa

Tidewater Inn announces the grand reopening and official ribbon cutting of Terrasse Spa on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Terrasse Spa is located inside the Tidewater Inn at 101 East Dover Street, Easton, Maryland. Terrasse Spa initially opened in June 2020 in the midst of the global pandemic....
EASTON, MD
Oxford Picket Fences Benefit Local Organizations

Since 2007, the Oxford Business Association’s (OBA) fall auction of these beautiful painted picket fences has been a highly anticipated event. Local artists from Oxford, Easton and St. Michaels have volunteered their time, talents, and creativity to produce colorful painted scenes on a 4-picket section of the iconic Oxford Fence representing Eastern Shore Life. These works of art will be auctioned, with all proceeds going to local charities and nonprofits. The fences are on display throughout the town of Oxford for the entire summer, late April through mid-September. This project is meant to invite everyone to explore Oxford and its unique shops and restaurants, while allowing OBA to give back. For many years, the OBA has supported area charities and nonprofits, and this year there are11partner organizations, and 12 fences (2 for the Oxford Volunteer Fire Co.) Each is represented by an artist and the auction proceeds for each fence will go to the represented organization.
OXFORD, MD
St. Michaels Community Center Launches Capital Campaign

The St. Michaels Community Center is kicking off the first capital campaign in its 32-year history to renew, rebuild, and revitalize its aged building in the Town’s Historic District. The St. Michaels Community Center purchased its Railroad Avenue headquarters in 2015. The structure was constructed before World War II...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
Mid-Shore Arts: Pam Watroba’s Mosaics

Pam Watroba freely admits that art and art creation have always been front and center in her life. Still, the realities of life, including raising a family, deferred that passion until she retired as a healthcare professional a few years ago. With her husband cheering her on, Pat returned to art far later in life than she had hoped, but thankfully, she still has the same passion she had growing up in Baltimore.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Maryland Health Officials Recommend Masks Indoors Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local health officials in Maryland are strongly urging mask usage in indoor public places as COVID-19 cases are on the upswing. “Particularly, those who are at higher risk of severe disease, those with chronic conditions, those who are older should be masking indoors and in public settings. And, those who are in contact with them as well,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “Even if you’ve been exposed to COVID or you got vaccinated, you still need that ongoing protection.” Maryland’s COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations have all more than doubled in the past month,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Former Mayor Pugh Talks With The Afro About Her Time In Prison, Return To Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh broke her silence in an exclusive interview with The Afro released Thursday, months after her early release from federal prison. Pugh, 72, talked with the newspaper about her 19-month stint in the Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama. and how she plans to make a resurgence in Baltimore. “I cried the first seven days because I was actually put into the special housing unit (SHU). The SHU was for people who had discipline issues,” Pugh told the newspaper. Pugh thought she would quarantine and then go to a less restricted area of the prison known as...
BALTIMORE, MD
Body found in Clear Spring identified as Hagerstown man

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — On May 8, around 3:00 p.m. three kids found a body lying in the woods around Maryland Route 69 and I-70 in Clear Spring. According to the news release, Maryland State Police were called and did an investigation. Using the tattoos on the body of the victim they were able […]

