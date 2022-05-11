ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Softball heads to Big Ten tourney

By STAFF REPORTS
 1 day ago
Senior catcher Kaeley Hallada celebrates with sophomore outfielder Kiara Dillon after the two scored back-to-back thanks to a double from senior right-hand pitcher Alex Echazarreta. Purdue beat visiting Rutgers, 8-2, on Senior Day in Bittinger Stadium. Paul Ward | Staff Photographer

The Boilermaker softball is set to travel north for the Big Ten Tournament, hosted by Michigan State in East Lansing.

Seeded No. 11, Purdue will take on No. 6 Ohio State today at 1:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network, according to a news release.

SCHEDULE NOTES

* Purdue spent the first 36 games on the road and played in the most games heading into the first week of Big Ten play.

* Purdue registered a 10-3 record over a three-week span (3/11-3/27), marking the program's best win streak since the 2019 season.

* Purdue faced three ranked opponents for a total of six games, recording a 1-4 record.

* The Boilermakers picked up their first win over a ranked opponent since 2016 and their third since 2009. with the 1-0 shutout at #22 USF on March 17.

The win also marked the first top-25 victory for head coach Boo De Oliveira.

No. 11 SEED PURDUE AT A GLANCE

* Purdue's 34 homers on the season is the fourth-most in program history and most since 2011's 36 homers. Meanwhile, the team's 18 sac flies tie as the most in program history, set in 2003.

* Purdue's .971 fielding % is good for second-best in program history, only behind 2021's .972.

* Rachel Becker is among the top 26 in the nation in five offensive categories, including 15th in batting average (.434). Not only is she the Big Ten leader in batting average (2nd-best: .405), but she also ranks second in the league in on-base % (.525).

* Alex Echazarreta leads the Boilermakers in the circle after tossing 101.1 innings and a 3.73 ERA. Meanwhile, the power hitter is second on the team offensively in slugging % (.592), on-base % (.458) and batting average (.344).

No. 6 SEED OHIO STATE AT A GLANCE

* After winning four of its last five games, OSU closed the season sixth in the Big Ten standings.

* Six Buckeye starters are batting over .300, led by Sam Hackenbracht, who owns a .380. Meanwhile, over half of the team's home runs (24 of 45) have come at the bats of Hackenbracht and Niki Carver.

* Lexie Handley leads the pitching staff with a 20-8 record and a 2.58 ERA after 192.2 innings.

PURDUE IN THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

* Purdue has made the Big Ten Tournament for eight consecutive years the event has gone on. It is the first time, however, since the Purdue senior class has had the opportunity to compete since freshman year due to COVID.

* Big Ten Tournament record: 6-14

* The Boilermakers have advanced to the second round/quarterfinals six times but have never won a second-round game.

