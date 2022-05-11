ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Boys & Girls Clubs to Host Grand Opening of Chevron Teen Center in Covington

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON – Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana will host the grand opening of the Chevron Teen Center on Thursday, May 12 at the Harrison Curriculum Center, 706 W. 28th Avenue, Covington. The new Teen Center – funded by...

www.bizneworleans.com

bizneworleans.com

JEDCO Celebrates Grand Opening of New Finance Center

AVONDALE, La. – From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:. On May 6, JEDCO celebrated the grand opening of the new JEDCO Finance Center at Churchill Technology and Business Park in Avondale. JEDCO leaders were joined by local elected officials and key economic development partners to unveil the state-of-the-art facility. The JEDCO Finance Center houses JEDCO’s award-winning, high-performing Finance Department.
AVONDALE, LA
clarionherald.org

St. Paul’s students help their less-fortunate peers

St. Paul’s School juniors Ethan Wilson and Peter Verges have partnered with the YMCA in Covington to create a tutoring and mentoring program to serve the St. Tammany Parish community. It is a version of the Wolves for Tutoring Club that the duo created during their sophomore year when COVID made outreach difficult.
COVINGTON, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Fans of Casa Borrega mourn its closing

Patrons who have been enjoying eclectic Mexican fare, a variety of live music and the occasional street parties at Casa Borrega since 2012 will sadly miss it. “Oh no, I can’t believe it. I was just there last week,” said one regular, expressing the dismay of many when they learned the Central City restaurant served its last Chile Relleno and Margarita Borrega on Friday (May 6).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Get Online NOLA Provides Free Website for Small Business in Need

NEW ORLEANS — From Get Online NOLA:. Get Online NOLA, a woman-owned small business specializing in digital marketing, has created a new grant for small businesses. The Get Online NOLA Grant is an annual opportunity for small businesses to get a free website to help kick start their digital presence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

LA 308 Closed at Lafourche Crossing due to Fatal Crash

ROAD CLOSURE/FATAL CRASH: LA 308 is CLOSED in both directions at Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department in Thibodaux due to a fatal crash. All traffic must detour to LA 1 at St. Charles Bypass bridge (south) and the bridge at Percy Brown Road (north). LPSO deputies are on scene assisting as Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash. There is no estimate as to when the road will be open.
THIBODAUX, LA
wgno.com

Major makeover for Target at Clearview City Center

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Major renovations are underway at the 160,000-square-foot Target at Clearview City Center. One of the busiest Target stores in the Southeast, the renovation will introduce several new in-store concepts to enhance guests’ experiences. Target is making these improvements as Clearview City Center is also...
METAIRIE, LA
brproud.com

State testing paused at Glen Oaks Middle Charter after 3 students fall ill

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A representative of Glen Oaks Middle Redesign Charter School says the campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, and that school officials are working with authorities to investigate an incident that led to several students becoming ill. The school says several students got sick...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

JPSO investigating shooting in Avondale

AVONDALE, La. — A person was shot and injured in Avondale Thursday. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the shooting on Millie Drive. A man was injured and is listed as critical, according to the JPSO. This is a developing story. Stick with WDSU.com.
AVONDALE, LA
WWL

Covey Rise: A slice of paradise in Louisiana's Sportsman's Paradise

HUSSER, La. — There's a slice of Sportsman's Paradise in Husser, Louisiana. Covey Rise Lodge found a permanent home there in 1999 and now -- decades later -- is still growing. Covey Rise is hosting the Louisiana Sporting Clays Association's 2022 Louisiana State Championship later this week. It's their...
HUSSER, LA
bizneworleans.com

Port of South Louisiana Elects New Commission Chairman

LaPLACE, La. — From the Port of South Louisiana:. During its April 2022 regular commission meeting, the Port of South Louisiana board of commissioners elected Ryan Burks as chairman for 2022-23. Burks, who was appointed to the board of commissioners in 2020 by Louisiana Gov. John Edwards to represent St. Charles Parish, succeeds D. Paul Robichaux, who served as commission chairman since 2014. Under Robichaux’s tenure, the Port of South Louisiana welcomed new industrial partners including Yuhuang Chemical and Formosa; saw expansions at, but not limited to, Monsanto, Noranda Alumina, Globalplex, and the port’s Executive Regional Airport; began the construction of the port’s Business Development Center; acquired the MV Nathan Folse, a state-of-the-art security vessel; and participated in Memorandums of Understanding with Cuba and the Panama Canal Authority.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Dire need for foster parents in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There’s a dire need for foster parents in Louisiana, especially in the greater Baton Rouge area. The National Youth Advocate Program says more than 3-thousand children across the state are in need of a home. For more information about becoming a foster parents,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

