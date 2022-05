ARLINGTON -- With the way Corey Seager was swinging the bat Tuesday night, Rangers manager Chris Woodward thought his shortstop could have hit four home runs. Instead, Seager had to settle for two. The 28-year-old launched his fifth and sixth homers of the season to propel the Rangers to a 6-4 win over the Royals at Globe Life Field. It was the shortstop’s first multi-homer game of the season and the 11th of his career.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO