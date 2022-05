LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School’s baseball team has a 17-2 record after sweeping a doubleheader against Haslett Wednesday. It is the best record in the area. Okemos starts six sophomores and likely will be the top seed when the ten team Diamond Classic pairings are announced next Tuesday. Okemos next plays at Oxford on Friday.

