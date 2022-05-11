Helen Roselle Hanken, age 94, passed away peacefully on Dec 5, 2022 at Artis Senior Living in Woodbury, MN. Helen was born on Oct 10, 1928 to Raymond and Hilda (Bakken) Falstad. Helen was united in marriage on August 12, 1961 in Spooner, WI to Arvin Hanken. This union blessed them with two children; Laurel and Kari.

WOODBURY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO