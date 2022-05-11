ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

River Falls Journal

Helen Hanken

Helen Roselle Hanken, age 94, passed away peacefully on Dec 5, 2022 at Artis Senior Living in Woodbury, MN. Helen was born on Oct 10, 1928 to Raymond and Hilda (Bakken) Falstad. Helen was united in marriage on August 12, 1961 in Spooner, WI to Arvin Hanken. This union blessed them with two children; Laurel and Kari.
WOODBURY, MN
River Falls Journal

RF grad Stoffel helps NDSU reach FCS semifinals

Joe Stoffel, a 2020 graduate of River Falls High School and a junior on the North Dakota State University football team, scored his first collegiate touchdown in the Bison’s 27-9 victory over Samford University in a NCAA Division I Football Championship Series (FCS) quarterfinal game last Friday night in Fargo.
FARGO, ND

