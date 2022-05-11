ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

VIDEO: SI deli worker struck with glass bottle, choked unconscious during robbery

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkXVT_0faIMC3800

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released surveillance footage of a man who is sought in connection with a violent robbery that happened inside a Staten Island deli early Tuesday.

At around 5 a.m., the suspect entered a grocery store located at 345 Victory Blvd. in Tompkinsville and approached a 54-year-old store worker, and struck him in the head multiple times with a glass bottle, the NYPD said.

The suspect then grappled with the victim, threw him to the ground, and choked him until he was unconscious, officials said.

Police said the suspect removed $2,000 from the cash register and fled on foot.

The victim regained consciousness a short time later and sought assistance.

EMS transported the victim in stable condition to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was treated for multiple lacerations to his head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
New York State
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Bronx woman found with a plastic bag over her head was killed: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— The dead woman found with a plastic bag over her head in a Bronx apartment last month was killed, authorities said Thursday. Police have identified the deceased as Norayshma Fernandez, 34, of the Bronx. The cause of death was ruled a homicide, officials said. There have been no arrests and the investigation […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC bus driver attacked after refusing to make unscheduled stop

NEW YORK - A couple who apparently were upset they couldn't get on a bus in between stops brutally attacked the driver. It happened on a bus in the Bronx last Thursday. New York City Police Department officials say that the man and woman approached a BX18 bus that was between stops at about 4 p.m. in Mount Eden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

BMW Thief Who Shot 3 In Newark Sought By Police

Authorities in Newark are seeking the man accused of hurting three people after firing out of a stolen BMW then driving away. The incident occurred May 4 on Irvine Turner Boulevard, when the man fired out of a 2005 BMW stolen in April out of Kearny, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Deli#Violent Crime#Ems#Nypdtips
The Staten Island Advance

He’s charged in Target burglary after he was allegedly caught red-handed breaking into S.I. home

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 29-year-old Elm Park man blamed a drug-induced blackout for the burglary of a major retailer on Forest Avenue, authorities allege. Michael Jones of Trantor Place was arrested more than a month later, on May 6, when he allegedly was caught red-handed burglarizing a home in New Brighton, according to police and the criminal complaint.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy