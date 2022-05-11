VIDEO: SI deli worker struck with glass bottle, choked unconscious during robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released surveillance footage of a man who is sought in connection with a violent robbery that happened inside a Staten Island deli early Tuesday.

At around 5 a.m., the suspect entered a grocery store located at 345 Victory Blvd. in Tompkinsville and approached a 54-year-old store worker, and struck him in the head multiple times with a glass bottle, the NYPD said.

The suspect then grappled with the victim, threw him to the ground, and choked him until he was unconscious, officials said.

Police said the suspect removed $2,000 from the cash register and fled on foot.

The victim regained consciousness a short time later and sought assistance.

EMS transported the victim in stable condition to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was treated for multiple lacerations to his head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).