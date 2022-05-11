VIDEO: Suspect sought in knifepoint rape, robbery of woman on Bronx elevator

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Police are searching for a man suspected of raping and robbing a woman at knifepoint on a Bronx elevator this week.

The NYPD released surveillance video Wednesday of the suspect in the horrifying attack.

The 40-year-old woman was cornered Monday night in an elevator at an apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue in the Pelham Parkway section.

Police are searching for a suspect in a knifepoint rape on an elevator in the Bronx on Monday night. Photo credit NYPD

Police said the man followed the woman onto the elevator around 10 p.m. and raped her at knifepoint.

He then stole $112 in cash from her before fleeing, police said.

Video appears to show the suspect taking out a knife and later counting cash on the elevator.

The woman was taken to Jacobi Medical Center for unspecified injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.