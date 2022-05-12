Gunna Booked into Jail, Young Thug Denied Bond in Connection With Massive Racketeering Case

Click here to read the full article.

Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, a.k.a. Gunna , was booked into the Fulton County jail in Georgia Wednesday after turning himself in to authorities, according to jail records reviewed by Rolling Stone. The news comes days after the “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker’s was named in a massive RICO indictment that also led to the arrest of fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug .

A representative for Kitchens did not immediately return a request for comment. However, in a statement to TMZ , the rapper’s legal team said Kitchens was “innocent,” saying the “indictment falsely portrays his music as part of a criminal conspiracy.”

Along with Young Thug, real name Jeffrey Williams, Kitchens was one of 28 members or associates of the alleged Young Slime Life “criminal street gang” named in Monday’s 56-count indictment. The rapper is accused of conspiring to violate the RICO Act — although the indictment contains several allegations against him beneath that umbrella. Williams, meanwhile, is facing seven new felony charges separate from the RICO indictment. He was denied bond at a court hearing Wednesday, according to Atlanta’s WXIA-TV .

The indictment states Kitchens is accused of possessing a stolen firearm, as well as possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and marijuana. Kitchens and Williams were also involved in a traffic stop that included a second car that allegedly contained “numerous weapons with high capacity magazines,” which the indictment calls, “an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

Like with Williams, prosecutors appear to be ready to use Kitchens’ music and social media posts against him. For instance, the indictment cites the music video for Gunna’s 2020 song “Fox 5” and claims that Kitchens wearing a “YSL” and “Slatt” pendant, and using the lyrics “We got ten-hundred round choppers,” also constitutes “an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.” Kitchens was also hit in the indictment for appearing alongside Williams on the songs “Ski” and “Take It to Trial.”

This story was updated 5/12/2022 at 3:07 a.m. EST to include a statement from Kitchens’ lawyers provided to TMZ and to include information about Williams’ court appearance Wednesday.