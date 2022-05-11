Delta College selects Dr. Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson as next president

After a seven month long search, Delta College has found its next president.

During a special meeting on May 10, the Board of Trustees announced Dr. Lisa Aguilera Lawrenson as the next superintendent/president of San Joaquin Delta College.

According to Board President Charles Jennings, the district is “moving forward” with contract negotiations with Lawrenson.

The special meeting was originally scheduled to discuss closing equity gaps, with presentations from the college’s Chicanx Latinx Faculty Task Force, Faculty Caucus for Asian Pacific Equity, and Black Faculty Task Force.

Lawrenson is no stranger to Delta College. She joined the institution’s leadership in July 2020 as the Interim Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Instruction and Planning. After Dr. Omid Pourzanjani announced his intent to resign at the end of his term, which expires June 30, Lawrenson was named acting superintendent/president in September.

The decision was announced more than a week after Lawrenson and Dr. Lisa Cooper Wilkins, City College of San Francisco vice chancellor of student affairs, spoke at a finalist forum on May 2. Wilkins, who previously served as vice president of student services at Delta College from 2016 to 2020, was Lawrenson’s top competitor.

“There’s a lot of passion on this campus, but that passion can be turned into action,” Lawrenson said at the forum. “Passion in and of itself isn’t enough. There needs to be action where we’re actually moving the metrics.”

Lawrenson said her vision for the institution includes “eliminating the equity gap completely.”

“We do that through focusing in on our disproportionately impacted populations, through looking ahead,” Lawrenson said. “Right now, we’re in a very tumultuous time in education coming out of the pandemic. We need to be prepared to serve our students of the future.”

Lawrenson also added that the quality of education Delta College offers will impact the quality of the San Joaquin County region.

“If we’re properly educating our students and training them for the local labor market, really getting them into high paying jobs, that’s going to help us and help the community,” Lawrenson said. “If we don’t do that, I think Stockton and its region is not going to be in the place it needs to be. It needs an educated workforce and we’re a crucial bridge in that process.”

Lawrenson has nearly 30 years of experience in the community college system. Her previous roles include vice president of instruction and dean of humanities at American River College, interim vice president of instruction and student learning at Cosumnes River College, as well as professor of English at South Puget Sound Community College from 1994 to 2005.

