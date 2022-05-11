ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County fire crews respond to stubborn flames at home twice in 7 hours; 1 firefighter injured

By Wwj Newsroom
 1 day ago

NORTHVILLE TWP. (WWJ) -- Fire crews in Wayne County made two visits to the same home in the span of seven hours to deal with a stubborn fire.

Eight Mile Road between Haggerty and Griswold was closed for two hours Tuesday as crews were on the scene of a house fire at around 10:30 p.m. in Northville Township.

Northville Fire Chief Brent Siegel said there was only one person inside the home at the time of the fire and they were able to exit the home safely.

Siegel said after they put out the fire and boarded up the home, they left. But about 6 hours later they received a call at about 4:30 a.m. that the same home erupted in flames -- again.

Nobody was inside while fighting the re-kindle fire that spread throughout the home.

Despite the stubborn nature of the flames, Siegel said the location of the home was the biggest challenge for the firefighters.

According to Siegel, the home was about a 2,000 sq. ft. two-story single-family home with a 900 ft. long driveway, which made it a long walk for firefighters needing to get additional equipment.

Because of that factor, the fire crew received assistance from some of their mutual aid partners, including the cities of Livonia and Northville.

One firefighter ended up sustaining a minor laceration to his hand that he cut on broken glass while tackling the flames. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The fire was able to be extinguished and now an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the two separate blazes.

