ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

How hot is the real estate market near Bloomington? Home prices rise over $277K

By Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qv9Yf_0faIKkw800

The median sales price for a single-family home in Monroe County during February was $277,400. That's an increase of 14% compared with February 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com.

On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for five consecutive months. February prices are down from $286,875 the previous month.

The number of houses sold rose by 18.9% from a year earlier. A total of 88 houses were sold countywide during the month of February. During the same period a year earlier, 74 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network.

Monroe County condominiums and townhomes sold in February had a median sales price of $185,000. That figure represents a 12.1% increase year over year. Some 23 were sold, similar to a year earlier.

How hot is Monroe County's real estate market in Indiana?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Monroe County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $460,000, up 7.2% from a year before.

In February, one property sold for at least $1 million, consisting of one single-family home.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman.

Comments / 0

Related
Corydon Times-Republican

Cities with the Greatest Rise in Home Prices in 2021

The price isn’t always right, especially for homebuyers in these twenty cities, whose home prices experienced the highest monthly hikes in the nation this year. It’s never easy buying a house, and in certain cities, real estate is coming at an increasingly higher cost, now more than ever. Following the onset of the pandemic, real estate markets across the country collectively saw a boom in demand from buyers. As demand for homes has gone up, the price tags on new properties have increased in turn—in 2020, the average home value increased by 6.5% over the year, according to Insurify’s analysis .
INDIANA STATE
pendletontimespost.com

Farmers market begins in the park

PENDLETON — Pendleton, Indiana, Farmers Market started its five-month season on Saturday, May 7, in Falls Park, with about 60 vendors, including a few junior vendors. The market runs 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 8, in Falls Park, where Falls Park Drive is shut to automobile traffic so people can stroll through the vendors safely.
PENDLETON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Hoosiers Seeing Significant Increases to Property Tax Assessments

Many Hoosiers are getting their property tax assessments and are not liking what they are seeing. Assessments vary by county, but for Michael McMann of Fishers, a disabled veteran; his property taxes are going up about 20%. That’s steep for someone on a fixed income, he says. Experts say...
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

Hoosiers Dealing With Big Jumps In Property Tax Assessments

STATEWIDE — Many Hoosiers are getting their property tax assessments and are not liking what they are seeing. On average, property taxes across Indiana are up significantly compared to previous tax rates. Experts say it’s due to the wild housing market that is showing no signs of slowing down.
MARION COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, IN
Business
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Monroe County, IN
Bloomington, IN
Real Estate
Bloomington, IN
Business
Inside Indiana Business

$11M Housing Project Proposed for Daviess County Town

Jasper-based Kerstiens Development Inc. is proposing plans for an $11 million housing development in the Daviess County town of Washington. Daviess County Economic Development Corp. Director Bryant Niehoff says the development, as well as additional projects, “reflect a robust strategic trend emerging for new housing developments in Daviess County.”
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Cryptocurrency mining center coming to Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A cryptocurrency mining facility is coming to Sullivan County and is slated to create jobs. The facility will go online next to the Merom Generating Station in the next 30 days. It is being built and financed by the Kentucky-based crypto pioneers About Bit LLC. The project is expected to […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

High diesel prices take toll on truckers; consumers to feel pain next

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WISH)– Robert Bonner Jr. has been a truck driver for 28 years, and the current price of diesel gas is the worst he’s ever seen it. He’s questioning his future. “I don’t even know how long I’m going to keep doing this because it’s not even worth it to me anymore. It’s not,” Bonner said Tuesday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Housing market boom causes Indiana property tax bills to skyrocket

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A homeowner said Monday that county assessors need to better tailor home valuations. Michael McMann’s property tax bill shows he owes about $1,300 more this year than he did last year due to a roughly 20% spike in his home valuation. McMann said he thinks the Hamilton County assessor overvalued his home, so he has already filed an appeal.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#Realtor Com#The Usa Today Network
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Indiana

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Le Croissant French Bakery

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In just five months of being in business, one Greenwood bakery has lines out the door on a daily basis!. Sherman headed to Le Croissant French Bakery to check out the hype. The bakery opened on January 2 in the Vista Run shopping center on E....
GREENWOOD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Miller’s Merry Manor changing ownership

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A change in operators of a local health facility is expected to impact dozens of employees. Miller’s Health Systems operates and leases Miller’s Merry Manor in Sullivan as well as 7 other locations across the state of Indiana. Therefore, we are providing this notice under the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining […]
SULLIVAN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana Railway Line Acquired

Louisville & Indiana Railroad, an affiliate of Chicago-based Anacostia Rail Holdings Co., has acquired the former Southern Indiana Railway, a short line located in the Jeffersonville. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Surface Transportation Board approved the acquisition, noting that with the railway out of service, no...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Be Our Guest at Backroads BBQ

Be our guest at Backroads BBQ in Lebanon and West Lafayette and fill up on pulled pork or Mississippi catfish. Hop on to our Be Our Guest deal to get $50 worth of delicious food for only $25. Buy your half-off gift certificate here.
LEBANON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Mickey's T-Mart: Shelbyville's last family grocery store

Many Shelby County residents embarking on shopping trips these days will undoubtedly succumb to habit and pull into the Mickey’s T-Mart parking lot. Their intentions might include a lengthy weekly visit to stock up for many days, a quick stop to pick up a few items or perhaps breakfast doughnuts or lunch from the deli.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
visitbloomington.com

5 Reasons to Visit Bloomington This Summer

There’s a long list of reasons to visit Bloomington during summer, but we’re giving you the scoop on the best-of-the-best activities a visitor should seek out during a hot, sunny day to make the most of a summer trip to B-Town. From lazy days on the lake to the beloved Taste of Bloomington, you won’t want to miss out on these quintessential summer activities in B-Town.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint files request with IURC in hopes of decreasing electric bills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville residents might be getting closer to lower CenterPoint bills. CenterPoint Energy, Inc., has asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) for securitization of assets of its A.B. Brown coal plant, which should result in a decrease to customers’ electric bills by an estimated $60 million. CenterPoint Energy plans to retire the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy