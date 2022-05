The Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS) announced today a new partnership with the Alliance Theatre to provide a pass for free tickets to certain Theatre performances. The Georgia Public Libraries Community Ticket Pass is available at all public libraries statewide. When checked out just like a book, patrons visit the Alliance website and utilize the pass to receive up to four free tickets to performances on either the Coca-Cola or Hertz Stage.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO