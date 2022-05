Liverpool’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple have taken several knocks in the past week, but they can significantly reduce the odds against them notching up a pretty decent treble with a win against Chelsea in the FA Cup final. Their chances would have been greatly increased had Fabinho been available but the Brazilian limped out of their win over Aston Villa with a soft tissue injury after 30 minutes and Liverpool immediately looked far more vulnerable. He’s not expected to be back until the Champions League final. A vital presence in Liverpool’s midfield, Chelsea’s forwards will seriously fancy their chances of breaching Liverpool’s rearguard with the usual sentry not in front of it on patrol. BG.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO