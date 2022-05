Nursing is considered to be one of the three most important professions in the UK, according to a new poll.The survey of 2,000 people found nursing ranks with being a doctor or firefighter as one of the top three most respected professions.The research, for the Here for Life campaign being promoted by the chief nursing officers of the UK and Ireland and the RCN Foundation, found that 89% of people admire nurses.Almost a third (31%) said they would consider becoming one, while a quarter (26%) would think about becoming a midwife.However, there was a lack of understanding of the range...

U.K. ・ 4 DAYS AGO