Rigby, ID

Letter to the Editor: Regarding the proposed annexation and rezoning near Rigby Lake Drive

Post Register
 1 day ago

My husband and I are both retired Navy. We served our great country with pride! We fought for America's freedom then, and we won't stop now!. We moved to Idaho a few years ago so we could FINALLY be closer to our family. We finally moved into our beautiful home in...

Post Register

Mackay gets grant for new trees at business park

Three more trees will be planted at the Oscar Worneck Business Park in Mackay with money the city was awarded for an Arbor Day grant from the Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association. Mackay received a $300 grant and had to provide a $75 match, according to Ann Bates with the...
MACKAY, ID
Post Register

Challis fire hall dedication set for May 21

It took years longer than expected, but the new Challis fire station is almost complete, Challis firefighter Doug Hammond reports. North Custer Rural Fire District officials have scheduled a Saturday, May 21 open house and building dedication to celebrate the new building. Equipment and supplies have been moved from the...
CHALLIS, ID
Post Register

Campground near Salmon closed for construction

The Shoup Bridge campground, about 5 miles south of Salmon on U.S. Highway 93, is scheduled to close Monday, May 16. Bruce Hallman, public affairs officer with the Bureau of Land Management, said the BLM campground will reopen in June after the trailhead for the new trail between the campground and Main Street in Salmon is finished. That construction project was underway last summer and stopped for the winter. Most of the non-motorized trail has been built.
SALMON, ID
Post Register

Letter to the Editor: Caring about the future of Rigby

Major planning and zoning changes are being sought by a developer that will affect the Rigby Lake area and our entire community. Our kids and grandkids deserve a community that grows intentionally, not to inherit the fallout from a few individuals trying to capitalize on a big payoff. 60 acres...
RIGBY, ID
City
Rigby, ID
State
Idaho State
Rigby, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Coeur d'Alene Press

CDA residents only?

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene is considering a policy that would limit public comments at City Council and other meetings to residents only. The proposal includes 17 rules and conditions, including that comments be restricted to agenda items only and that the public comment period be limited to 30 minutes per meeting.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Post Register

Caldwell to begin chip sealing May 31, several roads impacted

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Caldwell will begin seal coating its roads May 31. Several major roads will be affected including Ustick - Boulevard to Kimball, Lake - Boulevard to Ustick, Indiana - Cleveland to Laster, Montana - Ustick to Laster and 10th - Ustick to Laster.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

County library district parting ways with city of Idaho Falls

A 40-year partnership between Idaho Falls Public Library and Bonneville County is coming to an end this year as the county’s library district board trustees recently decided to create a separate county library. The library district plans to open a main library branch in or near Ammon this October....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Forest Service gives away trees for Arbor Day

The threat of rain and plenty of clouds kept some people inside their vehicles as they pulled into the parking lot at the Forest Service office in Challis to get their free seedlings on the 150th celebration of Arbor Day. About 300 seedlings were given away in the annual event...
CHALLIS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls city officials advance utility account losses discussion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Discussions continue with the Twin Falls City Council on how the city can reduce utility account losses on rental properties. Currently, tenants have equal footing with property owners when it comes to utility accounts, but that may change. According to staff reports shown at Monday’s City Council meeting, several of Idaho’s largest cities hold property owners responsible for utility accounts, which essentially means they do not allow for accounts in tenant names.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Urban Renewal resolution tabled by JC Commissioners, Rigby accepts

A decision to declare land along the west side of Highway 48 eligible for future projects by the Rigby Urban Renewal Agency was tabled by Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on May 2 and later accepted by Rigby City Council on May 5. Brent Tolman, with Rigby Urban Renewal brought...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Clark County brings in new county ambulance

Clark County acquired a new ambulance this last week, after ordering from Braun Northwest over a year ago. Emergency Management Coordinator Jill Egan stated she began the process for acquiring a new ambulance in September of 2020 when the Idaho Department of Commerce reached out to her about their Community Development Block Grant.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Housing
Post Register

Yellowstone celebrates grand opening of new employee housing in Mammoth

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Pat Moran loves her new home in Yellowstone National Park. She shares the two-bedroom modular house with a roommate, and she enjoys spending time outside on the front porch. She insisted on setting up some chairs there. Moran works at Yellowstone’s Central Fee Office,...
98.3 The Snake

Kimberly, Idaho Schools Consider New Transgender Policy

This is considered so controversial that it was addressed in a staff meeting I attended Tuesday. On Wednesday, a member of my audience mailed me a link to the proposed policy. I read it verbatim on air. Within minutes I had a message from a candidate for State Superintendent of Instruction. He’s very concerned. This morning, another fellow wrote to me and said that what I read from the Rise Charter School will be considered district-wide by Kimberly schools.
KIMBERLY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tracking walleye in Lake Pend Oreille

Sure, the "Where's Waldo?" books are fun, but let's play a more fun (and potentially lucrative) game called, "Where's Walleye?" Walleye in Lake Pend Oreille were concentrated around spawning locations in the lake and the adjoining rivers throughout the month of April. Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists track...
SANDPOINT, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot sewer, water fees increasing

The City of Blackfoot has decided to install a chlorination system for the city water system in order to provide cleaner water for citizens. To cover the cost of installation, an increase on fees for city water and sewer services of 5.8% has been proposed. This fee increase was originally...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Big Country News

Bird Flu Now Confirmed in 5 Southern Idaho Counties

BOISE - The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has received confirmation of multiple cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus, also known as Bird Flu, in five southern Idaho counties, impacting 5 poultry flocks and 2 non-poultry flocks. HPAI is a viral disease and requires rapid response because it is...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Race for Clark County Commissioner for District 2

This year’s May 17 primary election will see incumbent Clark County Commissioner Greg Shenton’s seat contested by two individuals, Steven Gilger and Katie Cross. The Jefferson Star reached out to all three candidates in the election and asked them to fill out an online survey. The following are responses received by the deadline date:
CLARK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Cheatgrass Challenge defends native shrub-steppe habitat in Idaho

There comes a point where enough is enough. That’s how Curtis Elke felt, thinking about the gigantic swaths of cheatgrass that have overtaken the southern Idaho landscape and the huge range fires that can follow. “Something needs to be done! Basically, we’re at war with cheatgrass right now in...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

UDel Clyde Taylor

UDel Clyde Taylor 1/25/1947 - 5/9/2022 UDel Clyde Taylor, born January 25, 1947, in Rigby, Idaho passed into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on May 9, 2022, after a short battle with lung cancer. He spent his final moments surrounded by his loving family. UDel was born to Clyde and Ruth Taylor and spent his childhood growing up in Grant, Idaho. He grew up on the family farm where he worked side by side with his father growing and harvesting crops and milking dairy cows. He thoroughly enjoyed sports as a player, coach, and spectator. UDel met Laina Later, and they married on August 25, 1964, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later sealed as a family on May 2, 1980, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. UDel is preceded in death by his infant son, Shawn UDel Taylor, his father Clyde William Taylor and mother Ruth Hymas Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife, Laina and his children: Trina (Mark) Shepherd, Scott (Carmella) Taylor and TyRee (Kyle) Gilbert. He is also survived by his sister LuDene Casper, his brother, Thayle (KimBerly) Taylor as well as 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
RIGBY, ID

