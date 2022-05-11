WATCH: Peter Nearn, Cade Denoff get a taste of cowboy life for PAW internship

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Clemson Tigers‘ P.A.W. Journey microinternship program is giving a few football players a taste of cowboy life out at Segars Ranch in Montana. The team released a video of walk-on safety Peter Nearn and redshirt freshman defensive end Cade Denhoff looking like they came fresh off of the set of Yellowstone.

Nearn, a Memphis (Tenn.) native, describes the ranch duties the interns are undertaking at Segars Ranch like fixing fence posts, chopping wood and building a shed.

Other members of the team are in New York City, interning at the NFL’s main offices. Players are also in the United Kingdom and South Carolina for microinternship week.

“Beyond the wins, this is what makes @ClemsonFB different & special,” Clemson alum Darien Rencher tweeted earlier this week.

Clemson’s P.A.W. Journey program is a leadership initiative, as described by the university:

‘P.A.W. Journey is a leadership initiative that holistically develops Clemson Football scholar-athletes through personal growth, life skills, and professional development. P.A.W., an acronym for “Passionate About Winning,” encourages football student leaders to maintain a continually competitive posture towards all aspects of the journey of life. This journey prepares each young man to apply their leadership, while also challenging them to seek new victories in their careers, communities, and households.”

Clemson linebacker sets lofty goal for 2022 season

Former five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson saw a spike in his production during his sophomore season. However, he expects even more as a junior. He’s set a goal of at least 10 sacks for the 2022 season, he announced on social media.

Simpson leads the way for the most hits on a quarterback by a Clemson defender since 2016 with 13. The only player to even come close to that many in a single season was Clelin Farrell with 12 in both 2016 and 2017.

ESPN’s Todd McShay currently has Simpson going No. 22 overall in his way too early 2023 NFL Mock Draft, and ESPN also has him as a member of their way too early preseason First-Team All-American list. Vegas even has given him the 17th best odds to be selected No. 1 overall next season, so 10 sacks certainly isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

In two seasons with the Tigers, Simpson has compiled 10 sacks total, six of which came during his sophomore season in 2021.

On3’s Barkley Truax contributed to this report.